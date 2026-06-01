RCB Proves It Was No Fluke as Bengaluru Lifts IPL 2026 Trophy Again

For years, Royal Challengers Bengaluru carried the tag of being the most loved team that never won the IPL. The franchise endured heartbreak after heartbreak. Generations of fans waited patiently for that one unforgettable moment. When RCB finally ended its title drought in 2025, many celebrated it as the completion of a long journey.

A year later, RCB achieved something even more significant.

The Bengaluru franchise successfully defended its crown and emerged as the champions of IPL 2026. In doing so, the team silenced every remaining doubt about its ability to dominate the biggest stage. RCB is no longer a team chasing history. It is now a team creating it.

The final against Gujarat Titans showcased everything that defined RCB’s campaign. The bowlers restricted Gujarat to a manageable total before the batters completed the chase with confidence. Virat Kohli once again produced a memorable innings and guided the team to victory in a moment that delighted millions of supporters around the world. RCB defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets to secure their second consecutive IPL title.

For RCB fans, this victory means more than another trophy. It represents a complete transformation of the franchise. The years of disappointment have been replaced by a culture of winning. The famous slogan “Ee Sala Cup Namdu” has evolved from a hopeful dream into a symbol of sustained success.

IPL 2026 will be remembered as the season when RCB confirmed its place among the league’s modern powerhouses.

scoreboard:

Gujarat Titans: 155/8 (20 overs)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 161/5 (18 overs)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won by 5 wickets