x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Abhirami Stunning Look
Abhirami Stunning Look
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
View all stories
Home > Cricket/IPL

RCB Proves It Was No Fluke as Bengaluru Lifts IPL 2026 Trophy Again

Published on June 1, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Ravi Teja’s eagerly awaited Irumudi glimpse date confirmed!
image
RCB Proves It Was No Fluke as Bengaluru Lifts IPL 2026 Trophy Again
image
IPL Closure opens Doors for Theatres
image
This Hollywood Film Outperforms Indian Movies
image
Viral ‘Mavigun’ Moment Becomes Highlight of Air Force Teaser

RCB Proves It Was No Fluke as Bengaluru Lifts IPL 2026 Trophy Again

For years, Royal Challengers Bengaluru carried the tag of being the most loved team that never won the IPL. The franchise endured heartbreak after heartbreak. Generations of fans waited patiently for that one unforgettable moment. When RCB finally ended its title drought in 2025, many celebrated it as the completion of a long journey.

A year later, RCB achieved something even more significant.

The Bengaluru franchise successfully defended its crown and emerged as the champions of IPL 2026. In doing so, the team silenced every remaining doubt about its ability to dominate the biggest stage. RCB is no longer a team chasing history. It is now a team creating it.

The final against Gujarat Titans showcased everything that defined RCB’s campaign. The bowlers restricted Gujarat to a manageable total before the batters completed the chase with confidence. Virat Kohli once again produced a memorable innings and guided the team to victory in a moment that delighted millions of supporters around the world. RCB defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets to secure their second consecutive IPL title.

For RCB fans, this victory means more than another trophy. It represents a complete transformation of the franchise. The years of disappointment have been replaced by a culture of winning. The famous slogan “Ee Sala Cup Namdu” has evolved from a hopeful dream into a symbol of sustained success.

IPL 2026 will be remembered as the season when RCB confirmed its place among the league’s modern powerhouses.

scoreboard:

Gujarat Titans: 155/8 (20 overs)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 161/5 (18 overs)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru won by 5 wickets

Next Ravi Teja’s eagerly awaited Irumudi glimpse date confirmed! Previous IPL Closure opens Doors for Theatres
else

TRENDING

image
Ravi Teja’s eagerly awaited Irumudi glimpse date confirmed!
image
IPL Closure opens Doors for Theatres
image
This Hollywood Film Outperforms Indian Movies

Latest

image
Ravi Teja’s eagerly awaited Irumudi glimpse date confirmed!
image
RCB Proves It Was No Fluke as Bengaluru Lifts IPL 2026 Trophy Again
image
IPL Closure opens Doors for Theatres
image
This Hollywood Film Outperforms Indian Movies
image
Viral ‘Mavigun’ Moment Becomes Highlight of Air Force Teaser

Most Read

image
Internet Usage Doubles in Four Years, Underscoring Growing Influence of Social Media
image
ED Alleges Large Scale Irregularities in Andhra Pradesh Sand Mining During Jagan Government
image
Anirudh Reddy Targets Pawan Kalyan, Warns of ‘Go Back Andhra’ Agitation

Related Articles

Abhirami Stunning Look RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception