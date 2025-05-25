Re-release tensions for Bhairavam

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is making his Tollywood comeback after years with Bhairavam, a mass entertainer and the film also features Manchu Manoj and Nara Rohit in other prominent roles. The film hits the screens next Friday and the trailer generated enough buzz. The team is busy promoting the film all over and May 30th would be an ideal release date for the film. Mahesh Babu’s yesteryear film Khaleja is heading for re-release on the occasion of Superstar Krishna’s birth anniversary and this came as a shock for Bhairavam.

The advance bookings for Khaleja are opened yesterday and the numbers are outstanding. The distributors are planning extra shows due to the huge demand. The teams opened the sales across the Telugu states. Considering the demand, extra shows are planned along with the early morning shows. The re-release of Khaleja would be a dent for the openings of Bhairavam as a section of the audience would head to Khaleja. This is not the first time, the re-release films have turned a threat to the new releases. It happened in the past.