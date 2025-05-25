x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Thug Life Movie Team
Thug Life Movie Team
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Re-release tensions for Bhairavam

Published on May 25, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Photos: Chandrababu Naidu House Warming Ceremony
image
AP Government Brings Building Permits Right to Citizens’ Doorstep
image
AP Government Cracks Down After Deadly Attack in Palnadu District
image
Target set for Pawan Kalyan’s Films
image
Re-release tensions for Bhairavam

Re-release tensions for Bhairavam

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is making his Tollywood comeback after years with Bhairavam, a mass entertainer and the film also features Manchu Manoj and Nara Rohit in other prominent roles. The film hits the screens next Friday and the trailer generated enough buzz. The team is busy promoting the film all over and May 30th would be an ideal release date for the film. Mahesh Babu’s yesteryear film Khaleja is heading for re-release on the occasion of Superstar Krishna’s birth anniversary and this came as a shock for Bhairavam.

The advance bookings for Khaleja are opened yesterday and the numbers are outstanding. The distributors are planning extra shows due to the huge demand. The teams opened the sales across the Telugu states. Considering the demand, extra shows are planned along with the early morning shows. The re-release of Khaleja would be a dent for the openings of Bhairavam as a section of the audience would head to Khaleja. This is not the first time, the re-release films have turned a threat to the new releases. It happened in the past.

Next Target set for Pawan Kalyan’s Films Previous Theatre Shutdown Drama: What Exactly Happened?
else

TRENDING

image
Target set for Pawan Kalyan’s Films
image
Re-release tensions for Bhairavam
image
Theatre Shutdown Drama: What Exactly Happened?

Latest

image
Photos: Chandrababu Naidu House Warming Ceremony
image
AP Government Brings Building Permits Right to Citizens’ Doorstep
image
AP Government Cracks Down After Deadly Attack in Palnadu District
image
Target set for Pawan Kalyan’s Films
image
Re-release tensions for Bhairavam

Most Read

image
AP Government Brings Building Permits Right to Citizens’ Doorstep
image
AP Government Cracks Down After Deadly Attack in Palnadu District
image
DK Aruna calls Kalvakuntla Kavitha ‘unwanted guest’

Related Articles

Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025 Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025 Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025 Aakansha Singh latest pictures Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event Thug Life Movie Team Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look