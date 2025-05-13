x
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
allu arjun family april highlights
Re-releases: Bigger Stakes and Poor Revenues

Published on May 13, 2025 by nymisha

Re-releases: Bigger Stakes and Poor Revenues

Re-releases of yesteryear classics have turned out to be a new trend for Telugu cinema. While some of them have been turning out to be money spinners, most of the films are leaving hefty losses for all those involved. The biggest challenge is to digitally remaster the old version, considering the latest technology equipped in theatres. The sound has to be corrected and the DI has to be done to the final copy. Crores of money have to be invested to get the right output.

Two classic films were released and they were super hits years ago. Leaving about the financials involved, both these films left bitter results. The producer or the investor has lost money on these films. Fans rushed to watch the first morning show but the next shows lacked audience. Any re-release would be a hit only if the film does decent at least for the weekend. The parties or the fans involved are going for a wide release in a record number of screens.

There is a huge investment involved in the form of publicity material (posters, standees and flex banners) apart from the digital expenses to be paid for the partners like QUBE or UFO. All these will turn out to be a big investment. Some of the theatre owners are not ready to lend their screens for a weekend and they are demanding to pay the rent in advance for a week. Running an old film for a week is a real challenge for sure. Considering all these factors, re-releasing super hit films is not a safe bet. The investors or the producers have been losing big money which may be a small one for the world.

