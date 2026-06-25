Re-releases Vs Samantha this Weekend

Samantha’s Maa Inti Bangaaram released last Friday and the film is running successfully. The film attained super hit status and Samantha announced that they would make big profits as they completed the film on a strict budget and recovered the entire investment through the non-theatrical deals. The weekday collections for the film are super steady. With no new releases this Friday, Maa Inti Bangaaram will have a great advantage this weekend. Maa Inti Bangaaram will be the first option for the family crowds this weekend.

A heap of re-releases are planned during the last weekend of June. Blockbuster film Hanuman is releasing in 3D in a record number of screens from today. The remastered version of Mahesh Babu’s super hit film Okkadu releases in theatres on Friday. Raj Tarun’s yesteryear blockbuster Cinema Chupista Mava will release in theatres on Saturday. On the occasion of Manchu Vishnu’s Kannappa completing one year, the film will have a re-release on Saturday. There will be four re-releases Vs Samantha’s Maa Inti Bangaaram this weekend.