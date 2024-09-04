Real Difference between Pawan Kalyan and YS Jagan

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has consistently spent his hard-earned money to support farmers and those in need. Notably, he donated 30 crores to farmers in the past, demonstrating his long-standing commitment to rural communities. He has continued to make substantial donations over the past few years, even after facing a significant defeat in the polls. This level of personal generosity is a rare quality in politics.

Currently serving as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan could easily allocate party funds for relief efforts. Instead, he chose to donate Rs 6 crores from his personal funds in response to the recent floods across the Telugu states. This donation includes Rs 1 crore each to the Chief Minister’s Relief Funds of AP and Telangana. Additionally, after identifying 400 impacted villages, he announced a donation of Rs 1 lakh for each Panchayat. In total, Pawan Kalyan’s personal contribution amounts to Rs 6 crores. He opted to make these donations personally rather than allocating government funds.

Pawan Kalyan is also actively involved in monitoring rescue activities and maintains regular contact with officials. Despite facing criticism and trolling from YSRCP leaders and supporters over the past few days, he responded swiftly with both words and action.

In contrast, YS Jagan has been accused of misusing public money and misappropriating government funds under the guise of development over the past five years. Critics allege that he has constructed lavish residences and pursued a luxurious lifestyle instead of maintaining close connections with the people. In response to the current crisis, YS Jagan has donated Rs 1 crore for direct assistance to the flood-affected, but not to the AP Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, while Pawan Kalyan’s total donation stands at Rs 6 crores.

This disparity in personal contributions and approach to public service highlights the difference between Pawan Kalyan and YS Jagan.

