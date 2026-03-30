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Home > Movie News

Real Facts: Rajamouli considering two-part Release for Varanasi

Published on March 30, 2026 by nymisha

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Real Facts: Rajamouli considering two-part Release for Varanasi

SS Rajamouli is completely busy with Varanasi, a high-voltage actioner which has a mythological touch. Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen in the lead roles and the film’s shoot is planned to be wrapped up before September this year. The film was announced for April 7th release across the globe. For the past one week, there are speculations that the film will be released in two parts. There is a big decline in the non-theatrical deals and Rajamouli is demanding big money for the digital rights of Varanasi. Both Netflix and Amazon Prime are not ready to pay the quoted big money for the film.

With a huge difference between the quoted sum and the expected deal, Rajamouli is now re-thinking about the film’s release. The entire shoot will be completed this year and the film may release in two parts. Releasing in two parts will enhance the business and a two-part release will turn out to be a huge boost for the film’s business. The producers are spending big money on the film and if Varanasi releases in two parts, the makers can make big profits for the film. Rajamouli also has a similar plan like Dhurandhar and he has plans to release both parts in just a three months gap.

The team will also collaborate with a Hollywood studio for an international release and things have to be finalized before the deal gets closed. A clarity on two-part release of Varanasi is expected in a week.

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