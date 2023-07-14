Real reasons why Rashmika had to exit Nithiin’s Film

Rashmika Mandanna has been announced to play the leading lady in Nithiin’s upcoming film that is directed by Venky Kudumula. The actress also shot for the film for three days and now she walked out of the project. There are reports and speculations that she had to walk out of the project because of her manager who is not in good terms with her. But the news is untrue. Rashmika had to allocate bulk dates for Pushpa: The Rule and she could not accommodate her dates for Nithiin’s film.

A couple of major schedules of Nithiin’s film got canceled in April and June. The actress has to focus more on Pushpa: The Rule because of which she had to walk out of Nithiin’s project. Rashmika also has Bollywood commitments and she has to allocate her dates for these projects. Venky Kudumula and his team are in the hunt for the replacement. There are reports that Sree Leela may join the team and the dates of the young actress are now worked on. The team would announce things officially soon.

Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of this untitled film and GV Prakash Kumar is scoring the music. Nithiin sports a new and stylish look for this entertainer.