Realtors who have close ties with KTR, under severe pressure

The dashing nature of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is putting realtors on tenterhooks. Especially, those who have close ties with BRS working president and former Minister KT Rama Rao, are under severe pressure, as firebrand CM has been taking very important decisions affecting realty sector at a breakneck speed.

Going by the Congress Government’s decisions till now, it is clear that CM Revanth Reddy is looking towards East and Southern parts of Hyderabad to fuel the growth of Hyderabad realty. He has come up with proposed Future City, at Mucherla and has been promoting it at all the important forums.

CM Revanth Reddy has been so focused on Future City that he is terming it as the fourth city after Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad. His much publicized Young India Skill University is also coming up in the southeastern part of Hyderabad in Kandukuru mandal.

While that’s on southeastern side, CM’s brainchild Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection (HYDRA) is unleashing terror on illegal structures in the Western part of Hyderabad. The controversial Janwada Farm house is in the Western part of Hyderabad, which is considered as the hotspot of Hyderabad realty sector.

Especially major part of West Hyderabad layouts and constructions in the past ten years, sprang up with the patronage of BRS bosses. As KCR appeared invincible then, many realtors went overboard to get close to BRS first family. Once they earned the support of BRS top brass,

flouted rules and even twisted regulations according to their convenience. It is an open secret that most of these realtors who made big bucks were either very close to KTR or anyone family member of CM KCR.

The politician-realtor nexus during KCR’s rule became so pronounced that many politicians turned realtors and several realtors became MLAs, MPs and MLCs purely basing on their money power rather than ideology or social service. Naturally this has led to unexpected bulging of BRS leaders riches and weakened Congress leaders to agonising lows.

And, when Congress wrested power from BRS, CM Revanth Reddy has turned tables. A daring leader by innate nature, Revanth Reddy is confidently taking big decisions and giving sleepless nights to realtors and businessmen who benefitted unduly, solely because of their proximity to BRS leadership.

Besides KTR, MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, former Minister Harish Rao, former MP Joginapally Santosh and even distant relatives of KCR had held their sway over real estate sector dealings, purely basing on the official power they got in a democratic process. But it was KTR who ruled the game, as he had held cashrich and very powerful portfolios of Municipal Administration, Urban Development, IT and Industries.

Neither BRS leaders nor realtors have exercised caution or thought of good business practices when executing real estate deals, as they were so intoxicated by power and riches. But there is a price to be paid for every undue advantage utilized and its time now for realtors close to KTR to face the consequences of their unilateral actions.

It is natural for politicians to support whoever gives them kickbacks. Due to various ground level compulsions, even many businessmen, including those who follow honest business practices, offer financial support to political parties. But they also maintain balance and never go the extent of becoming the coterie of a politician. That’s the unhealthy trend which happened in Telangana over the past ten years, as many realtors and businessmen turned into a coterie of KTR.

And, when KTR is out of power and his bete noire Revanth Reddy is leading the state, no prizes for guessing what will ensue.

