Reasons Behind Delhi Railway Station Stampede

A devastating stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night claimed the lives of 18 people including 14 women and 15 others were injured. The incident occurred around 10 PM due to a massive rush of passengers heading to Prayagraj for the ongoing Mahakumbh. According to officials, the stampede was triggered by a sudden surge in passengers on platform numbers 14 and 15. The crowd swelled as people rushed to board the trains to Prayagraj. Blocked staircases worsened the situation with passengers pushing and shoving to access the platforms. Train delays and confusion over announcements further exacerbated the chaos.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic and desperation. Delhi Police confirmed that the stampede was caused by confusion between two trains named “Prayagraj”. The announcement of a Prayagraj Special arriving at Platform 16 led to a rush, while the Prayagraj Express was already stationed at Platform 14.

The Indian Railways announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for Bihar natives, while West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expressed grief, calling the incident “deeply heartbreaking”. Congress and AAP leaders criticized the government for mismanagement demanding the Railway Minister’s resignation.

The Indian Railways has formed a high-level committee to investigate the incident. Four special trains have been announced to manage the Mahakumbh rush and additional ticket counters have been set up. DCP Railways KPS Malhotra confirmed that the situation is now under control.