Record Breaking Digital Deal for Prabhas’ Spirit

Prabhas is juggling between the sets of various projects and they are in various stages of shoot. He recently joined the sets of Spirit, a crazy action drama directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Prabhas essays the role of a cop and the film is expected to release in 2027. The digital rights of Spirit are sold for a record price of Rs 160 crores for all the languages. The makers have sealed the deal even before the film got launched.

The teams of Raja Saab and Fauji are yet to close the digital deals while the team of Spirit has closed the digital deal in advance. This alone defines the craze of Spirit. The action drama has Tripti Dimri, Vivek Oberoi and Prakash Raj in other important roles. T Series and Bhadrakali Pictures are the producers. Prabhas has Raja Saab ready for January 9th release and Fauji is expected to release in August 2026.