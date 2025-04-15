x
Record budget for Vishwambara Song

Published on April 15, 2025 by nymisha

Record budget for Vishwambara Song

All hurdles are slowly getting cleared for Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie Vishwambara. The socio fantasy film is finally hitting the screens on July 24th and the makers will make an official announcement very soon. The first single Rama Raama has been out recently and the song is impressive. MM Keeravani’s tune along with Ramajogaiah’s lyrics are good and the quality is visible in the lyrical song. The makers of Vishwambara are said to have spent Rs 6 crores on the song. Four massive sets are constructed to shoot the song.

400 dancers along with 400 juniors worked for the song and Rama Raama was shot for 12 days in the four sets. Around 15 actors apart from Megastar Chiranjeevi will feature in the song. Megastar’s look in the song is quite impressive and the song will offer a visual feast on the big screen. The shoot of Vishwambara is completed except for a song and it will be canned in May. Directed by Vassishta, the film has Trisha as the leading lady. Vishwambara produced by UV Creations is a costly attempt and the expectations on the film are big.

