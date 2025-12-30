Record Deal for Nani’s Bloody Romeo

Natural Star Nani’s non-theatrical market has been quite consistent among the Tollywood stars. Netflix is the frontrunner to acquire the digital deals of his films. He is currently shooting for The Paradise and the film is slated for release soon. Netflix has acquired the digital rights of the film for a record price. The digital giant has recently acquired the digital rights of Nani’s next film which is yet to start rolling. OG fame Sujeeth is the director and the film is a high voltage action thriller. Bloody Romeo is the title considered for this film.

Netflix has closed the digital deal of the film for a whopping price even before the film’s shoot commenced. Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran will be playing an important role and a major portion of the shoot will take place abroad. The female lead is being finalized for the film. Niharika Entertainments are the producers and Sujeeth is working on the final draft currently. Nani has allocated dates for the project from April 2026.