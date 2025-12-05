Record Deal: Netflix Acquires Warner Bros

Top digital giant Netflix has acquired Warner Bros for a record breaking deal of 82.7 Billion USD. They have announced about entering into a definitive agreement under which Netflix will acquire Warner Bros., including its film and television studios, HBO Max and HBO. The cash and stock transactions are valued at $ 27.75 per WBD share making the total value stand at $ 82.7 billion. The transaction will be closed after the previously announced separation of WBD’s Global Networks division, Discovery Global, into a new publicly-traded company. The process will be completed in the third quarter of 2026.

Some of the best shows like The Big Bang Theory, The Sopranos, Game of Thrones, The Wizard of Oz and the DC Universe will be streaming on Netflix. This deal also allows significant expansion of Netflix. In June 2025, Warner Bros has announced plans to separate its Streaming and Studios and Global Networks divisions into two separate publicly traded companies.