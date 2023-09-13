Record Gamble for Salaar Non-theatrical Rights

Prabhas and Prashanth Neel are teaming up for the biggest ever actioner titled Salaar. The first part of the franchise is slated for September 28th release but it is pushed. The makers have closed all the non-theatrical deals in the recent week and they are said to have earned Rs 350 crores through the satellite, digital, music and other non-theatrical deals. Netflix will stream Salaar in all the languages soon and Star Network acquired the satellite rights of the film for all the languages.

Keeping the film’s budget aside, the makers have pocketed big money through the non-theatrical deals. The theatrical rights are expected to be closed soon and the new release date will be announced very soon. Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Jagapathi Babu are the lead actors. Hombale Films are the producers.