Record number of Sexual Harassment cases in Malayalam Cinema

Malayalam cinema has delivered some of the biggest hits this year and the entire nation is lauding their work. But in a shocking series of events, a record number of 17 sexual harassment cases have been registered on some of the notable actors of Malayalam. The number is expected to go higher as there are a lot of actresses and artists raising their voice and sharing their experience. Several actresses announced that they have been sexually harassed or molested during the film shoots. The Kerala government formed a Special Investigation Team to investigate these cases. Some of the small actresses are being threatened of raising their voice. The SIT started recording the statements of the actresses who filed cases.

Mohanlal and his team of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) have submitted their resignation and dissolved the entire team yesterday taking the moral responsibility. Some of the actresses alleged that there is a lot of exploitation in the Malayalam film industry. All these allegations started after the Justice Hema Committee report was out last week. The Kerala government has set up the committee with three members in 2017 and they submitted a detailed report with the names, witnesses and the statements. The report is not available for the public considering the legalities.