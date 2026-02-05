Record Price for Dhurandhar 2 Digital Rights

Dhurandhar 2 is the next big release in Indian cinema and the film is high on expectations. The makers are very confident on the film and they did not close the OTT deal of Dhurandhar 2. Netflix has acquired the digital rights of the first installment and the film is trending on the top slot. Now, Jio Hotstar has acquired the digital rights of Dhurandhar 2 for a whopping price of Rs 150 crores. The digital rights of the first part were sold to Netflix for Rs 85 crores.

Jio Studios wanted to hold the digital deal of the second part till the release of the first installment. Jio Hotstar is the frontrunner and they acquired the rights for a record price. The film will release on March 19th in theatres and Aditya Dhar is making the final changes for the film. Ranveer Singh is the lead actor in this spy thriller.