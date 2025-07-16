x
Record Price for Kingdom Digital Rights

Published on July 16, 2025 by nymisha

Record Price for Kingdom Digital Rights

Vijay Deverakonda is one actor who needs a massive hit and he has to bounce back with Kingdom. The film is said to be the costliest attempt in the actor’s career and Kingdom releases on July 31st. Digital giant Netflix has acquired the digital streaming rights of the film including all the languages. The deal is whopping and Netflix has offered a massive price of Rs 50 crores for the digital rights of Kingdom.

The makers have recovered their major investment through the non-theatrical deals of Kingdom. Gowtam Tinnanuri directed Kingdom, an action drama and a major portion of the film was shot in Sri Lanka. Bhagyashri Borse is the heroine and Sithara Entertainments are the producers. All eyes are focused on the trailer and the background score by Anirudh.

