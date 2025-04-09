Record VFX Budget for AA22

Icon Star Allu Arjun is all set to team up with Atlee and the big announcement was made yesterday. The film is said to be the costliest South Indian film till date and it is over the budget of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The makers released a video revealing about the VFX work involved and the top studios who are involved in the film. Some of the best Hollywood VFX Studios based in the USA are working for this yet-to-be titled film. The makers will spend over Rs 250 crores on the VFX work.

Atlee is completely focused on the pre-production work of this big-budget attempt. The rumored budget of the film is said to be Rs 800 crores. There are a lot of rumors about the leading lady and no actress has been finalized for now. Sun Pictures will produce this film and it is slated for 2026 release in all the Indian languages.