Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions
Allu Arjun on his birthday 2025
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look
Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga
Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot
Nikki Tamboli Stunning Looks
Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot
Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown
Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations
NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations
Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet
Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show
Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot
Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Movie News

Record VFX Budget for AA22

Published on April 9, 2025 by nymisha

Record VFX Budget for AA22

Icon Star Allu Arjun is all set to team up with Atlee and the big announcement was made yesterday. The film is said to be the costliest South Indian film till date and it is over the budget of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The makers released a video revealing about the VFX work involved and the top studios who are involved in the film. Some of the best Hollywood VFX Studios based in the USA are working for this yet-to-be titled film. The makers will spend over Rs 250 crores on the VFX work.

Atlee is completely focused on the pre-production work of this big-budget attempt. The rumored budget of the film is said to be Rs 800 crores. There are a lot of rumors about the leading lady and no actress has been finalized for now. Sun Pictures will produce this film and it is slated for 2026 release in all the Indian languages.

