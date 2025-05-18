x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Regina takes a dig at Bollywood for Language Barrier

Published on May 18, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Bhairavam Trailer: Strikes A Chord
image
Video: Exclusive Interview of Actor Rupesh
image
Former YCP MP Nandigam Suresh Arrested in Assault Case
image
Regina takes a dig at Bollywood for Language Barrier
image
Buzz: NTR’s Multiple Film Deal with YRF?

Regina takes a dig at Bollywood for Language Barrier

Regina Cassandra had a remarkable year till date. Following her appearance in the film Vidaamuyarchi alongside Ajith, she made consecutive appearances in Jaat and Kesari Chapter 2. In a recent interview, the talented actress addressed this point and reflected on an earlier discussion from February, during which she mentioned, “I am unable to portray a Punjabi girl, and that’s perfectly fine. However, a Punjabi girl can easily take on a South Indian role. This has been my experience.”

When probed about whether her standing has improved and if Bollywood has become more receptive to her following the successes of Jaat and Kesari Chapter 2, Regina Cassandra expressed, “Not really, as I believe it’s rather convenient for them to pursue their own agenda. I am not prominent enough to create a notable impression that would lead people to say, ‘Oh, Regina is making this statement.’ My aspiration is to reach a point where I can wield that much influence, which is why I voice my opinions.”

She elaborated, “My comments are driven by genuine feelings of love and concern, not animosity. Today it’s about me, but tomorrow it will be someone else in the spotlight. I am confident there are numerous other women who share such sentiments. Having been in the industry for 20 years and involved in Hindi cinema since 2018, I truly desire to see a transformation. I want to witness South Indian actresses taking on North Indian roles; how long can we maintain that language presents an insurmountable obstacle?”

Regina Cassandra emphasized, “I am proficient in Hindi. I can read and write it with more skill than some native speakers! While they may speak it better, I can likely write it more effectively! My scripts are all in Devanagari because that’s my preferred format for reading, rather than anglicised forms of Hindi. Additionally, I have a Hindi tutor to enhance my pronunciation. I undertake these efforts to ensure no one can attribute my casting challenges to the language barrier. I have encountered that argument before. I aim to dismantle the notion that I should only play South Indian characters. I want to demonstrate to myself and possibly others that it isn’t overly complicated to cast a South Indian actress as a North Indian. When a North Indian actor embodies a South Indian character, they manage, right? So, it’s not an impossible feat, and I believe it can and will happen.”

Next Former YCP MP Nandigam Suresh Arrested in Assault Case Previous Buzz: NTR’s Multiple Film Deal with YRF?
else

TRENDING

image
Bhairavam Trailer: Strikes A Chord
image
Regina takes a dig at Bollywood for Language Barrier
image
Buzz: NTR’s Multiple Film Deal with YRF?

Latest

image
Bhairavam Trailer: Strikes A Chord
image
Video: Exclusive Interview of Actor Rupesh
image
Former YCP MP Nandigam Suresh Arrested in Assault Case
image
Regina takes a dig at Bollywood for Language Barrier
image
Buzz: NTR’s Multiple Film Deal with YRF?

Most Read

image
Former YCP MP Nandigam Suresh Arrested in Assault Case
image
ISRO’s PSLV-C61 Mission Faces Technical Setback
image
PM Narendra Modi moved over Gulzar Houz fire accident

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown