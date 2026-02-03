Release Date of Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is done with the shoot of Ustaad Bhagat Singh last year and the film is in the final stages of post-production. The makers are in plans to release the film during summer. Ustaad Bhagat Singh will arrive on March 26th which was locked for Ram Charan’s Peddi. With the postponement of Peddi to May, Ustaad Bhagat Singh will arrive on March 26th and the team will make an official announcement very soon.

Harish Shankar is the director of Ustaad Bhagat Singh and the film is the remake of Tamil blockbuster film Theri. Sreeleela and Rashi Khanna are the leading ladies in this action cop drama. Devi Sri Prasad scored the music and background score for this mass entertainer and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Pawan Kalyan is completely focused on AP politics and he is yet to kick-start his upcoming projects.