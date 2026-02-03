Release Date of Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh

x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Release Date of Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Published on February 3, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Big Shock for Dil Raju
image
Release Date of Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh
image
Nani lines up Three Films for Wall Poster Cinema
image
Dhurandhar: The Revenge Teaser is Out
image
Couple Friendly Trailer Hints an emotionally packed Love Story

Release Date of Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is done with the shoot of Ustaad Bhagat Singh last year and the film is in the final stages of post-production. The makers are in plans to release the film during summer. Ustaad Bhagat Singh will arrive on March 26th which was locked for Ram Charan’s Peddi. With the postponement of Peddi to May, Ustaad Bhagat Singh will arrive on March 26th and the team will make an official announcement very soon.

Harish Shankar is the director of Ustaad Bhagat Singh and the film is the remake of Tamil blockbuster film Theri. Sreeleela and Rashi Khanna are the leading ladies in this action cop drama. Devi Sri Prasad scored the music and background score for this mass entertainer and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Pawan Kalyan is completely focused on AP politics and he is yet to kick-start his upcoming projects.

Next Big Shock for Dil Raju Previous Nani lines up Three Films for Wall Poster Cinema
else

TRENDING

image
Big Shock for Dil Raju
image
Release Date of Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh
image
Nani lines up Three Films for Wall Poster Cinema

Latest

image
Big Shock for Dil Raju
image
Release Date of Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh
image
Nani lines up Three Films for Wall Poster Cinema
image
Dhurandhar: The Revenge Teaser is Out
image
Couple Friendly Trailer Hints an emotionally packed Love Story

Most Read

image
Pawan Kalyan Issues Stern Warning, Questions Nagababu and Party Leaders’ Silence
image
Multiple Cases Filed Against Jogi Ramesh
image
Gold and Silver Swings Worry Middle Class Families

Related Articles

Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look