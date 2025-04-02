Reliance’s CBG plants promise new hope for AP’s rural economy

AP IT, Electronics and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh launched Reliance’s Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) plant at Divakarapuram in Kanigiri constituency of Prakasam district.

“Reliance Industries CBG plants will be the first step in achieving ‘P4 – Zero Poverty’ society envisioned by CM Chandrababu Naidu. I’m elated that we are launching Reliance CBG plants in Prakasam district, which is suffering with various issues. Farmers from dry lands will greatly benefit through these CBG plants. Gas will be produced through niper grass. Reliance will pay tenant charges of Rs 15,000 per acre for govt lands and Rs 31,000 per acre for private lands. Even farmers themselves can grow grass and supply to CBG plants to earn revenue,” said Minister Nara Lokesh speaking during the launch.

“Reliance has come forward to set up 500 Compressed Bio Gas Plants in Andhra Pradesh state. It is investing Rs 65,000 Cr on CBG Plants. 2.5 lakh jobs will be created with this ambitious initiative. If all the CBG plants become operational, then 110 lakh metric tonnes organic fertilizer will be produced, creating not just opportunities for rural youth but also giving a push to rural economy in AP,” further explained energetic Minister Nara Lokesh.

As Reliance Group is stepping up its focus on renewable energy sector with special focus on bio gas, Andhra Pradesh Government has joined hands with Mukesh Ambani’s business conglomerate to impact change in rural areas.

According to the information from AP Govt, Chandrababu Sarkar has identified about 5 lakh acres of barren land in districts like Anantapur and Prakasam to leverage benefits from Reliance’s CBG plants. AP has spotted 5,000 acres in Prakasam district alone and allotted 497 acres for setting up CBG plant in Kanigiri.