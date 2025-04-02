x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress
Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
disha patani glittary look in gray
disha patani glittary look in gray
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look
Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look
Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar
Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar
Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park
Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park
Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India
Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India
Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit
Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit
Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink
Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink
Saiee M Manjrekar Hot Poses
Saiee M Manjrekar Hot Poses
Naga Chaitanya at MAD Square Pre release EVent
Naga Chaitanya at MAD Square Pre release EVent
View all stories
Home > Politics

Reliance’s CBG plants promise new hope for AP’s rural economy

Published on April 2, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Hyderabad Police Take Strict Action Against Social Media Misuse
image
Reliance’s CBG plants promise new hope for AP’s rural economy
image
NTR to grace MAD Square Success Bash
image
HIT 3 is the Massiest and Most Violent film of the Franchise
image
Telangana High Court intervenes in Kancha Gachibowli lands issue

Reliance’s CBG plants promise new hope for AP’s rural economy

AP IT, Electronics and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh launched Reliance’s Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) plant at Divakarapuram in Kanigiri constituency of Prakasam district.

“Reliance Industries CBG plants will be the first step in achieving ‘P4 – Zero Poverty’ society envisioned by CM Chandrababu Naidu. I’m elated that we are launching Reliance CBG plants in Prakasam district, which is suffering with various issues. Farmers from dry lands will greatly benefit through these CBG plants. Gas will be produced through niper grass. Reliance will pay tenant charges of Rs 15,000 per acre for govt lands and Rs 31,000 per acre for private lands. Even farmers themselves can grow grass and supply to CBG plants to earn revenue,” said Minister Nara Lokesh speaking during the launch.

“Reliance has come forward to set up 500 Compressed Bio Gas Plants in Andhra Pradesh state. It is investing Rs 65,000 Cr on CBG Plants. 2.5 lakh jobs will be created with this ambitious initiative. If all the CBG plants become operational, then 110 lakh metric tonnes organic fertilizer will be produced, creating not just opportunities for rural youth but also giving a push to rural economy in AP,” further explained energetic Minister Nara Lokesh.

As Reliance Group is stepping up its focus on renewable energy sector with special focus on bio gas, Andhra Pradesh Government has joined hands with Mukesh Ambani’s business conglomerate to impact change in rural areas.

According to the information from AP Govt, Chandrababu Sarkar has identified about 5 lakh acres of barren land in districts like Anantapur and Prakasam to leverage benefits from Reliance’s CBG plants. AP has spotted 5,000 acres in Prakasam district alone and allotted 497 acres for setting up CBG plant in Kanigiri.

Next Hyderabad Police Take Strict Action Against Social Media Misuse Previous NTR to grace MAD Square Success Bash
else

TRENDING

image
NTR to grace MAD Square Success Bash
image
HIT 3 is the Massiest and Most Violent film of the Franchise
image
April 2025: A Heap of Releases in Tollywood

Latest

image
Hyderabad Police Take Strict Action Against Social Media Misuse
image
Reliance’s CBG plants promise new hope for AP’s rural economy
image
NTR to grace MAD Square Success Bash
image
HIT 3 is the Massiest and Most Violent film of the Franchise
image
Telangana High Court intervenes in Kancha Gachibowli lands issue

Most Read

image
Hyderabad Police Take Strict Action Against Social Media Misuse
image
Reliance’s CBG plants promise new hope for AP’s rural economy
image
Telangana High Court intervenes in Kancha Gachibowli lands issue

Related Articles

Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga disha patani glittary look in gray Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025 Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink Saiee M Manjrekar Hot Poses Naga Chaitanya at MAD Square Pre release EVent