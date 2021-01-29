Remove Jagan photos: Ramesh tells AP Govt

Yet another controversial decision that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has taken was about printing of his own photos in the official certificates being issued to the people. Now, this became a serious problem amounting to constitutional violation in the current panchayat elections.

The CM photo is being printed even in the caste and no dues certificates being issued to the contesting candidates. This has naturally embarrassed the Opposition parties which do not like to see Jagan photos in their certificates. Complaints have been made to the State Election Commission already.

In his latest orders, SEC Ramesh Kumar has instructed AP Chief Secretary Adityanath Das to remove photos in the certificates immediately. The SEC told the CS that photos were in violation of the election code. Necessary orders should be issued to the Tehsildars in mandals to delete Jagan photos in all the certificates. The officials should make sure that there would be no bias in the election process.

Ramesh Kumar has been making appeals on several issues like unanimous elections, photos, etc, but the Government is openly disobeying all of them. No wonder, even this small would have to be dragged to level of the Supreme Court for it to be resolved.