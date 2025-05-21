x
Home > Politics

Reshuffle in Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office Soon

Published on May 21, 2025 by nymisha

Reshuffle in Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office Soon

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) appears set for a major reorganization amid growing concerns about information leaks and questionable decision-making by key officials. Reports suggest two senior officers, Ravichandra and Pradyumna, may soon be transferred out of the CMO.

Several complaints have emerged about CMO officials recently. There are allegations that field-level reports aren’t reaching Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu properly, and crucial information is being leaked outside the office. Some officials are reportedly making independent decisions without proper authorization.

An internal investigation has reportedly revealed that certain officials maintain direct contact with YSRCP leaders. This has raised serious concerns within the TDP leadership about loyalty and transparency within the CMO.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of some officials. What was expected from these appointees differs significantly from what’s actually happening, creating a challenging situation for the administration.

Ravichandra, who serves as the Chief Minister’s Special Secretary, faces criticism from TDP leaders for allegedly focusing primarily on matters related to his own district and social group while neglecting broader state responsibilities. He’s also accused of interfering in the investigation against former minister Roja.

Pradyumna, who held a key position during the previous YSRCP government, is now working closely with CM Chandrababu Naidu. However, questions are being raised about his loyalty, with accusations that sensitive government decisions are being leaked to YSRCP leaders in advance.

Sources indicate the CMO may soon undergo significant changes to ensure more balanced representation and improved functioning. There are discussions about bringing in Mukesh Kumar Meena, who currently serves as the Principal Secretary of JAD, along with a senior female officer and another officer from the BC community.

The reorganization aims to give equal importance to OC, BC, SC, and ST officials within the CMO structure and address concerns about information security and effective implementation of government decisions.

