Reshuffle in Sharwanand’s Films

Young actor Sharwanand took a break, lost weight and returned back fit. He completed the pending shoot of Biker and the film was announced for December 6th release. Due to the pending post-production work, the film’s release is postponed. Sharwanand has resumed the shoot of Naari Naari Naduma Murari and the shooting portions will be wrapped up soon. The film was aimed for Sankranthi 2026 release. Biker was planned for release first and it has to be followed by the release of Naari Naari Naduma Murari.

But, Naari Naari Naduma Murari will now release first during Sankranthi season and Biker is expected to have a February release. The teams will make official announcements soon. Amazon Prime acquired the digital rights of Naari Naari Naduma Murari and they want the makers to release the film for Sankranthi 2026. AK Entertainments is making all the arrangements for the same. Ram Abbaraju is the director. Biker team will announce the new release plan soon.