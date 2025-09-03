Revanth and Bandi Sanjay Slams BRS: Family Politics or Diversion Tactics?

The political scene in Telangana is heating up again after Kavitha accusations. Kavitha accused Harish Rao of secretly working with Revanth Reddy and creating internal conflicts within the BRS. She claimed that Harish Rao is more loyal to Revanth than to the BRS itself, and blamed him for weakening the party from the inside.

Revanth Reddy’s Strong Response

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy quickly dismissed these claims. He said he does not stand behind anyone and will never play a supporting role to leaders like Harish Rao or Santosh Rao.

“I don’t have time to stand behind anyone. If I stand, I stand in front,” he said firmly. Revanth accused the BRS of collapsing due to its own mistakes. He said the party is full of family politics and is now facing the results of its corrupt past.

“This is a result of greed and irregularities. They made money in the wrong way, and now they are falling apart from the inside. This is not my doing. This is their own mistake,” Revanth added.

He also spoke about the past influence of TDP in Telangana politics. “TDP gave political life to many people here. But BRS created problems for TDP, and now they are facing the same kind of damage.”

Bandi Sanjay Calls It a Distraction

BJP leader Bandi Sanjay also responded. He said Kavitha’s comments and resignation are being used to distract people from the real issues in Telangana, like the failures of the Kaleshwaram project.

“What’s so important about KCR’s daughter resigning? They are turning a small party issue into a big news story just to escape the heat from other problems,” he said.

Sanjay accused BRS and Congress of working together to change the focus of the media before local elections. He said this is all political drama to avoid accountability.

“The media is only showing the Kavitha story. No one is talking about the Kaleshwaram project, unemployment, or corruption. This is all planned to mislead the people,” Sanjay added.

Conclusion: The latest drama in BRS shows how divided the party has become. Allegations, blame games, and public fights between senior leaders are creating more confusion for party workers and voters. With local body elections coming soon, parties like Congress and BJP are using this moment to question BRS’s stability. Whether the party can survive this internal conflict remains to be seen.