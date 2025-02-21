x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Pranita Subhash Traditional Look
Pranita Subhash Traditional Look
Tejaswi Madivada Cinderella Look
Tejaswi Madivada Cinderella Look
Sridevi Apalla In Court Press Meet
Sridevi Apalla In Court Press Meet
Surekha Rani and Her Daughter Supritha Partying
Surekha Rani and Her Daughter Supritha Partying
Shalini Pandey Block Out In High Heels
Shalini Pandey Block Out In High Heels
Avneet kaur Sizzles In Green
Avneet kaur Sizzles In Green
Ruhani Sharma Gorgeous Shots
Ruhani Sharma Gorgeous Shots
Shraddha Srinath Pretty look
Shraddha Srinath Pretty look
Avika Gor Stuns In Black Curves
Avika Gor Stuns In Black Curves
Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions
Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions
Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event
Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event
Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event
Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event
PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025
PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025
Rukshar Dillon In Dilruba Song Launch Event
Rukshar Dillon In Dilruba Song Launch Event
Upasana Konidela At Harvard
Upasana Konidela At Harvard
Mannara Chopra Latest Outfit
Mannara Chopra Latest Outfit
Tejaswi Madivada Blooms In White
Tejaswi Madivada Blooms In White
Samantha Latest Photoshoot
Samantha Latest Photoshoot
Thandel Team At CCL Match
Thandel Team At CCL Match
Ramya Ranganathan at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Ramya Ranganathan at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
View all stories
Home > Politics

Revanth challenges KCR and Kishan Reddy in one go

Published on February 21, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Confusion over MLA Maganti Gopinath’s health condition
image
Greater Hyderabad to Split into Two Municipal Corporations ?
image
I’m Proud To Have Produced Court: Nani
image
Chiranjeevi Clarifies Rumors About His Mother’s Health
image
Revanth challenges KCR and Kishan Reddy in one go

Revanth challenges KCR and Kishan Reddy in one go

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy challenged former CM K Chandrashekar Rao and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy for an open debate on the governance achievements of BRS, BJP and Congress regimes. He breathed fire on BRS and BJP for spreading false propaganda against 14-month old Congress Government in Telangana.

“BRS and BJP are spreading false propaganda against Congress Govt in Telangana alleging that we have not done anything in these 12 months. BRS ruled Telangana for 10 years. BJP ruled India for 11 years. If BRS and BJP are really committed to their words, let them come for a debate on the achievements of BRS, BJP Govts and 12-month old Congress Government achievements in Telangana,” said CM Revanth Reddy speaking in Narayanpet on Friday.

“Let former CM KCR and Union Minister Kishan Reddy come for a debate with me. I will personally come. If they can prove that they have done more in their 10-year rule than in our 14-month rule, I will rub my nose to earth,” thundered Revanth Reddy throwing a challenge at KCR and Kishan Reddy in one go.

Revanth Reddy launched Congress Govt’s flagship scheme Indiramma Illu in Narayanpet.

He stressed how Congress Govt is delivering 3500 houses (Indiramma Illu) for eligible BPL families in each constituency, while not even one family in any village got much publicised double bedroom homes during KCR rule.

Revanth Reddy also breathed fire on former CM KCR for completely neglecting undivided Mahababnagar district on the occasion.

“KCR has not done anything to Mahababnagar district in his 10 year rule. He has not completed atleast one project among Bheema, Nettempadu, Koilsagar, Sangambanda though he was in power for 10 years. If he had completed Palamuru-Rangareddy project during his tenure then Palamuru’s water woes would have ended. He has even stopped Makthal-Narayanpet-Kodangal project due to vengeance on me,” said Revanth Reddy highlighting how KCR turned a blind eye towards undivided Mahababnagar.

Next Chiranjeevi Clarifies Rumors About His Mother’s Health Previous Pawan Kalyan’s Morphed Pictures: Multiple Cases Filed
else

TRENDING

image
I’m Proud To Have Produced Court: Nani
image
Chiranjeevi Clarifies Rumors About His Mother’s Health
image
Rajkummar Rao to play Sourav Ganguly in his Biopic

Latest

image
Confusion over MLA Maganti Gopinath’s health condition
image
Greater Hyderabad to Split into Two Municipal Corporations ?
image
I’m Proud To Have Produced Court: Nani
image
Chiranjeevi Clarifies Rumors About His Mother’s Health
image
Revanth challenges KCR and Kishan Reddy in one go

Most Read

image
Confusion over MLA Maganti Gopinath’s health condition
image
Greater Hyderabad to Split into Two Municipal Corporations ?
image
Revanth challenges KCR and Kishan Reddy in one go

Related Articles

Pranita Subhash Traditional Look Tejaswi Madivada Cinderella Look Sridevi Apalla In Court Press Meet Surekha Rani and Her Daughter Supritha Partying Shalini Pandey Block Out In High Heels Avneet kaur Sizzles In Green Ruhani Sharma Gorgeous Shots Shraddha Srinath Pretty look Avika Gor Stuns In Black Curves Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025 Rukshar Dillon In Dilruba Song Launch Event Upasana Konidela At Harvard Mannara Chopra Latest Outfit Tejaswi Madivada Blooms In White Samantha Latest Photoshoot Thandel Team At CCL Match Ramya Ranganathan at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet