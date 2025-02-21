Revanth challenges KCR and Kishan Reddy in one go

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy challenged former CM K Chandrashekar Rao and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy for an open debate on the governance achievements of BRS, BJP and Congress regimes. He breathed fire on BRS and BJP for spreading false propaganda against 14-month old Congress Government in Telangana.

“BRS and BJP are spreading false propaganda against Congress Govt in Telangana alleging that we have not done anything in these 12 months. BRS ruled Telangana for 10 years. BJP ruled India for 11 years. If BRS and BJP are really committed to their words, let them come for a debate on the achievements of BRS, BJP Govts and 12-month old Congress Government achievements in Telangana,” said CM Revanth Reddy speaking in Narayanpet on Friday.

“Let former CM KCR and Union Minister Kishan Reddy come for a debate with me. I will personally come. If they can prove that they have done more in their 10-year rule than in our 14-month rule, I will rub my nose to earth,” thundered Revanth Reddy throwing a challenge at KCR and Kishan Reddy in one go.

Revanth Reddy launched Congress Govt’s flagship scheme Indiramma Illu in Narayanpet.

He stressed how Congress Govt is delivering 3500 houses (Indiramma Illu) for eligible BPL families in each constituency, while not even one family in any village got much publicised double bedroom homes during KCR rule.

Revanth Reddy also breathed fire on former CM KCR for completely neglecting undivided Mahababnagar district on the occasion.

“KCR has not done anything to Mahababnagar district in his 10 year rule. He has not completed atleast one project among Bheema, Nettempadu, Koilsagar, Sangambanda though he was in power for 10 years. If he had completed Palamuru-Rangareddy project during his tenure then Palamuru’s water woes would have ended. He has even stopped Makthal-Narayanpet-Kodangal project due to vengeance on me,” said Revanth Reddy highlighting how KCR turned a blind eye towards undivided Mahababnagar.