Revanth Reddy Alleges KCR Is Under House Arrest

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy made strong remarks against former Chief Minister KCR and the opposition while speaking to the media. He alleged that KCR was kept under house arrest by his own family, which is why he did not attend the Assembly.

Revanth Reddy also revisited his earlier challenge on the HILT policy and TDR land transfers. He stated that he is ready for an inquiry by any agency and reminded that he had already challenged KTR and Harish Rao on the same issue. At the same time, he dismissed claims that the HILT policy led to corruption worth five lakh crore rupees. He said such figures are exaggerated and not based on facts.

On the financial front, the Chief Minister gave clarity on state borrowings. He said that after coming to power, the government raised loans worth ₹3.47 lakh crore. Out of this, ₹3.30 lakh crore was used to repay debts accumulated by the previous government. Speaking about the phone tapping case, Revanth Reddy said the government is following due legal process. He clarified that the delay in the case was due to the absence of Prabhakar Rao, who was not available for nearly 20 months. Now that he is accessible, the investigation is moving forward. He also dismissed claims that the case has been quashed, calling it misinformation.

The Chief Minister highlighted the state’s economic performance and said Telangana’s GSDP growth is stronger than the national GDP. He noted that GST collections have crossed ₹4,000 crore in the past two months. He also spoke about ongoing reforms in the education sector. He spoke about ongoing reforms in education and said changes will be based on wider studies and long-term planning.

Revanth Reddy also aimed at the BJP. He questioned why BJP leaders have remained silent on incidents such as attacks on police and the issue of drugs in the state. He alleged that this silence indicates an understanding between the BJP and BRS. He said this is clear proof that both parties are working together. With sharp remarks and direct challenges, Revanth Reddy has signalled an aggressive political stance.