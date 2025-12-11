x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
View all stories
Home > Politics

Revanth Reddy becomes a hero for Osmanians

Published on December 11, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Karthi’s Film Stands Postponed
image
Pinnelli Brothers Surrender in Double Murder Case
image
Pavala Syamala Struggling: What is MAA Doing?
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2 Fever: Tops Ticket Sales Nationwide
image
Messi’s Hyderabad Visit Sparks Debate Over ₹10 Lakh Meet-and-Greet Fee

Revanth Reddy becomes a hero for Osmanians

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has no dearth of fans. Thanks to his unique style of functioning and mass image, he has earned legions of fans across various sections in Telangana. Now he has added one more elite and powerful group to his fandom: that’s Osmanians.

The students and alumni of Osmania University form a very powerful group in Telangana and play a key role in dictating the politics of the state. Owing to his wholehearted outreach towards Osmania University students, staff and alumni, CM Revanth Reddy is winning their hearts.

In fact Revanth Reddy is rewriting the history of not just Osmania University but also of Telangana politics. He has succeeded where former CM KCR failed. Former CM and BRS chief KCR feared to visit Osmania University during his ten-year rule, inspite of him being one of the most powerful CMs Telugu states has ever seen.

But CM Revanth Reddy has created a new history by addressing a massive public meeting in front of historic Arts College, proving without any doubt that, he is made of a different mettle than his predecessors. CM’s announcement of Rs 1,000 Cr for Osmania University has not just hit headlines but also struck right chord with educated youth and intellectuals.

CM Revanth Reddy has become such a hot favourite of Osmania fraternity that, influencers like Prof Kasim were effusive in their praise of firebrand CM. While Revanth Reddy may be facing headwinds in various segments of Telangana political landscape, he has managed to turn Osmania University into his bastion, thanks to his sensible handling of youth and intelligentsia.

Next Chiru, Curiosity To Learn, Humility To Listen: Mahindra Previous Peddi Date for Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh?
else

TRENDING

image
Karthi’s Film Stands Postponed
image
Pavala Syamala Struggling: What is MAA Doing?
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2 Fever: Tops Ticket Sales Nationwide

Latest

image
Karthi’s Film Stands Postponed
image
Pinnelli Brothers Surrender in Double Murder Case
image
Pavala Syamala Struggling: What is MAA Doing?
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2 Fever: Tops Ticket Sales Nationwide
image
Messi’s Hyderabad Visit Sparks Debate Over ₹10 Lakh Meet-and-Greet Fee

Most Read

image
Pinnelli Brothers Surrender in Double Murder Case
image
Messi’s Hyderabad Visit Sparks Debate Over ₹10 Lakh Meet-and-Greet Fee
image
Revanth Reddy becomes a hero for Osmanians

Related Articles

Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics