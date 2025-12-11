Revanth Reddy becomes a hero for Osmanians

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has no dearth of fans. Thanks to his unique style of functioning and mass image, he has earned legions of fans across various sections in Telangana. Now he has added one more elite and powerful group to his fandom: that’s Osmanians.

The students and alumni of Osmania University form a very powerful group in Telangana and play a key role in dictating the politics of the state. Owing to his wholehearted outreach towards Osmania University students, staff and alumni, CM Revanth Reddy is winning their hearts.

In fact Revanth Reddy is rewriting the history of not just Osmania University but also of Telangana politics. He has succeeded where former CM KCR failed. Former CM and BRS chief KCR feared to visit Osmania University during his ten-year rule, inspite of him being one of the most powerful CMs Telugu states has ever seen.

But CM Revanth Reddy has created a new history by addressing a massive public meeting in front of historic Arts College, proving without any doubt that, he is made of a different mettle than his predecessors. CM’s announcement of Rs 1,000 Cr for Osmania University has not just hit headlines but also struck right chord with educated youth and intellectuals.

CM Revanth Reddy has become such a hot favourite of Osmania fraternity that, influencers like Prof Kasim were effusive in their praise of firebrand CM. While Revanth Reddy may be facing headwinds in various segments of Telangana political landscape, he has managed to turn Osmania University into his bastion, thanks to his sensible handling of youth and intelligentsia.