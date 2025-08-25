Revanth Reddy calls for unity in Tollywood

After three weeks of impasse due to the strike of Telugu Film Industry Employees Federation that resulted in disruption of all shooting formalities, Tollywood is back in action due to the intervention of Telangana government and bigwigs like Megastar Chiranjeevi. On Sunday, a delegation of producers and directors from Tollywood met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to extend gratitude on behalf of the industry for his involvement in resolving the issues of industry and his continuous support on various issues.

Seasoned producers Dil Raju , Suresh Babu, Allu Arvind, DVV Danayya, Anil Sunkara and directors Trivikram Srinivas, Boyapati Srinu, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Vamshi Paidipally and few others called on Revanth Reddy at his Jubilee Hills residence and discussed about the issues grappling Tollywood and took part in discussion for over an hour on how to resolve them.

Revanth Reddy assured full support to the film industry on behalf of his government and also vowed to set a new policy for the benefit of employees and artists. He proposed to launch a corpus fund for newcomers to upgrade their skills and abilities. He pitched the idea to create special amenities for Tollywood in skill university. Revanth Reddy also called for unity in the industry and and proposed to work with employees and producers to chalk out a clear cut policy for the overall welfare of Tollywood.

Revanth Reddy promised to remain neutral and unbiased regarding issues pertaining to film industry and also asserted that government won’t tolerate if anyone tries to maintain monopoly of system in the industry. He also assured to hold a meeting with the employees unions to discuss about their issues.