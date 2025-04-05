Revanth Reddy disappointed over fake content

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is disappointed over fake content being circulated on Kancha Gachibowli lands issue. He ordered officials to explore options to stop the spread of fake content and take stringent action against those spreading fake images and vidoes.

It is said that CM has even directed officials to file cases in the Court against fake content makers and propagators.

As Kancha Gachibowli lands issue turned into a serious trouble for Telangana Government, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy held a review on it with Ministers and senior officials on Saturday.

In the same Survey Number where Telanagna Government has been trying to auction 400 acres, many other constructions came up.

Even University of Hyderabad, Indian School of Business (ISB), Gachibowli Stadium, IIIT Hyderabad, My Home Vihanga and other projects are located in the same area. But no protests or disturbances were witnessed during the construction of earlier projects in Kancha Gachibowli and surrounding areas.

Even previous KCR Govt has auctioned acres of land in the same surroundings. No one raised their voice then.

Surprisingly, in case of 400 acres in Kancha Gachibowli, intense protests followed, turning the issue into a serious problem and also damaging Congress Government’s reputation badly.