Home > Politics

Revanth Reddy hogs limelight at AICC meet

Published on April 9, 2025 by swathy

Revanth Reddy hogs limelight at AICC meet

Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy hogged limelight at All India Congress Committee (AICC) meeting held in Ahmedabad. The two-day meet saw debate over the Caste Census taken up by Revanth Reddy Sarkar in Telangana. Congress scion Rahul Gandhi personally commended Telangana CM for successfully taking up Caste Census.

Applauding Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and his team for taking up Caste Census in Telangana, Rahul Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not approving the Backward Castes (BCs) Reservations Bill sent by Telangana Government to Centre.

“CM Revanth Reddy has successfully completed Caste Census in Telangana. He has also shown utmost dedication towards empowerment of BCs by hiking the reservations for BCs. The BC Reservations Bill has been passed in Telangana and sent to Centre, but Modi Sarkar is not approving it,” said Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, appreciating Revanth Reddy and attacking PM Modi in the issue of BCs Reservations.

With Rahul Gandhi appreciating Revanth Reddy in key AICC meet, the young Chief Minister appeared elated.

Besides Rahul Gandhi’s appreciation, Revanth Reddy’s confident demeanor and energetic speech has made him centre of attraction.

“While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to divide people, Rahul Gandhi is uniting. Rahul Gandhi is leading India following Gandhian ideals. Rahulji has done 4,000-km-long Padayatra to spread the message of love and peace. We all need to strengthen Rahul Gandhi’s leadership to protect the future of India,” said Telangana CM Revanth Reddy speaking in Ahmedabad’s AICC meet.

Revanth Reddy highlighted on the occasion that Telangana Government has been fulfilling all the promises made by Rahul Gandhi like Caste Census, farm loan waiver, Rythu Bharosa, free bus travel for women and others, stressing on the credibility of Congress top leadership.

