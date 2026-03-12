Revanth Reddy Inaugurates Allu Cinemas

Allu family’s prestigious multiplex Allu Cinemas has been in construction from the past one and a half years. The new multiplex was inaugurated by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy this evening at 6 PM in Kokapet. Located in the costliest location, Allu Cinemas will serve the patrons of Kokapet, Financial District, Gandipet, Narsingi and others. There are no proper multiplex screens available in the costliest regions of Hyderabad and Allu Cinemas is expected to serve the purpose.

Allu Cinemas will open for patrons from March 18th evening with the premiere shows of Dhurandhar: The Revenge and the four screen multiplex will open on a complete note with Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh from March 19th on the eve of Ugadi. Allu Cinemas has the first Dolby Screen in India and the ticket prices are as normal. Some of the top celebrities of Telugu cinema attended the inauguration of Allu Cinemas.