Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress
Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress
SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions
Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky
Patra Lekha with designer’s
Rakul Preet Singh’s White Love
Bhumi Pednekar Grabs Attention
Karishma Tanna’s Office Vibe
Manasa Varanasi at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Pre release event
Ashok Galla at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Pre release event
After50 years of age Health Issues
Sobhita With A luxury bag collection
Hansika Motwani In A Butterfly Mode
Nazriya Nazim Fahadh Promotions For Sookshmadarshini
Shraddha Das Enjoying Nature
Malaika Arora Bossy Outfit
Amyra Dastur Sunshine And Sea
Intermediate Fasting benefits
Alaya F lates Bikini Shoot
Sanya malhotra’s Photodump
Home > Politics

Revanth Reddy launches Sita Rama Project in Bhadradri District

Revanth Reddy launches Sita Rama Project in Bhadradri District

The Telangana Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, recently inaugurated a monument in Pusugudem village, Bhadradri Kothagudem district, as he activated the second pump of the Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project (SRLIP). Simultaneously, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Roads & Buildings Minister KomatIreddy Venkat Reddy switched on the third and first pumps of the SRLIP in Kamalapuram and B G Kothuru villages, marking the official operation of the three pumps on the 78th Independence Day. This project aims to draw 70.40 tmc of water from the Godavari river at the Dummugudem anicut, enabling the irrigation of 6.74 lakh acres across Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, and Mahabubabad districts. The SRLIP is designed to cater to a new ayacut of 3.28 lakh acres and stabilize the existing ayacut of about 3.45 lakh acres under major and medium irrigation projects, including the Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) left canal, Wyra and Palair reservoirs, as well as the Lankasagar project.

Also Read : Abhishek Manu Singhvi to contest from Telangana

The foundation for the SRLIP was laid during the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in 2016, and the project is expected to be fully completed within two years, according to official sources. Today, in the town of Wyra, Khammam district, the State government has officially announced the successful implementation of a crop loan waiver program, where eligible farmers can now receive up to Rs 2 lakh in relief. This milestone marks the culmination of a statewide initiative aimed at providing financial assistance to the agricultural community.

-Sanyogita

