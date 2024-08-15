Revanth Reddy launches Sita Rama Project in Bhadradri District

The Telangana Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, recently inaugurated a monument in Pusugudem village, Bhadradri Kothagudem district, as he activated the second pump of the Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project (SRLIP). Simultaneously, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Roads & Buildings Minister KomatIreddy Venkat Reddy switched on the third and first pumps of the SRLIP in Kamalapuram and B G Kothuru villages, marking the official operation of the three pumps on the 78th Independence Day. This project aims to draw 70.40 tmc of water from the Godavari river at the Dummugudem anicut, enabling the irrigation of 6.74 lakh acres across Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, and Mahabubabad districts. The SRLIP is designed to cater to a new ayacut of 3.28 lakh acres and stabilize the existing ayacut of about 3.45 lakh acres under major and medium irrigation projects, including the Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) left canal, Wyra and Palair reservoirs, as well as the Lankasagar project.

The foundation for the SRLIP was laid during the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in 2016, and the project is expected to be fully completed within two years, according to official sources. Today, in the town of Wyra, Khammam district, the State government has officially announced the successful implementation of a crop loan waiver program, where eligible farmers can now receive up to Rs 2 lakh in relief. This milestone marks the culmination of a statewide initiative aimed at providing financial assistance to the agricultural community.

