x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
View all stories
Home > Politics

Revanth Reddy Proposes Hybrid Delimitation Model

Published on April 13, 2026 by Naveena Ghanate

TRENDING

image
NTR is not in a Hurry
image
Thalaivar173: Why Change in Director again?
image
129 Tonnes of Adulterated Food Seized in Hyderabad, Sajjanar Reviews H-FAST Drive
image
Bhu Bharati Marks One Year, Over 52 Million Visits to Telangana Land Portal
image
Cinematic Spectacle Toxic Set for June 4th release and Major Promotional Plan begins

Revanth Reddy Proposes Hybrid Delimitation Model

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday proposed a hybrid model for the forthcoming delimitation exercise, saying parliamentary representation should be based on both population and economic contribution, and not population alone.

Hybrid Formula for Seat Allocation

On delimitation, Mr. Reddy said a purely population-based redistribution of seats would punish states that successfully implemented family planning and reward states where population growth remained high.

He said southern states had reduced fertility rates, improved human development indicators, and made stronger contributions to national revenue, employment generation and industrial growth. Yet, under a population-only formula, their voice in Parliament would shrink relative to larger northern states.

To address this, he proposed a hybrid model for the expected increase of 272 Lok Sabha seats:

136 seats to be allocated on the basis of population

136 seats to be allocated on the basis of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP)

He said democracy must recognise both people and performance.

Addressing a detailed press conference, Mr. Reddy accused the Union Government of creating confusion by linking women’s reservation with delimitation. He said both issues were independent and should be debated and implemented separately.

According to him, the Centre was attempting to portray opposition parties as anti-women by combining the two matters. He reiterated that the Congress had fully supported the Women’s Reservation Bill and remained committed to women’s political empowerment.

The Chief Minister said women had historically received equal voting rights under the Constitution and noted that the Congress had given women opportunities in several top constitutional positions, including Prime Minister, President, Lok Sabha Speaker, Governor and Chief Minister. He also recalled that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi introduced reservations for women in local bodies, while Sonia Gandhi pushed for reservation in legislatures.

He alleged that if the law had been implemented immediately after passage, around 181 women could have entered the Lok Sabha in the 2024 elections. Instead, he said, implementation was postponed by linking it to the census and delimitation process.

Numbers Matter in Politics

Mr. Reddy stressed that in politics, numbers determine influence. He cited the fall of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government by a single vote to underline how parliamentary arithmetic shapes power.

He said the issue was not percentages, but final seat numbers and the resulting balance of power between regions.

The Chief Minister warned that a 50% increase in seats without a balanced formula would widen the gap between North and South India.

He claimed southern states currently account for around 130 seats, which would rise to 195 after a 50% increase, while northern states would rise from 413 to 621 seats. This, he said, would significantly alter the political weight of regions in Parliament.

He also said smaller states such as Delhi and Punjab could face long-term disadvantages.

Mr. Reddy called for a national consultation process before any final decision on delimitation. He demanded:

An all-party meeting

Consultations with constitutional experts and institutions

Discussions in all State Assemblies

Full debate in Parliament

A structured roadmap to complete the process by March 2028

He said such a path would avoid unnecessary tensions and ensure fairness.

The Chief Minister also criticised the BJP, claiming that since its formation in 1980, the party had appointed 15 national presidents but no woman to the top post.

He questioned the BJP’s commitment to women’s empowerment and said those attacking Congress should first explain their own record.

Mr. Reddy said Telangana MPs had fought for statehood and would now fight to protect fair representation in Parliament. He announced plans to write to southern states and smaller states to build a common front on the issue.

He maintained that delimitation was not merely a political party issue, but one that would shape the future balance of power in the country.

Next Cinematic Spectacle Toxic Set for June 4th release and Major Promotional Plan begins Previous Baava Baava From Maremma: A Breezy Folk Number
else

TRENDING

image
NTR is not in a Hurry
image
Thalaivar173: Why Change in Director again?
image
Cinematic Spectacle Toxic Set for June 4th release and Major Promotional Plan begins

Latest

image
NTR is not in a Hurry
image
Thalaivar173: Why Change in Director again?
image
129 Tonnes of Adulterated Food Seized in Hyderabad, Sajjanar Reviews H-FAST Drive
image
Bhu Bharati Marks One Year, Over 52 Million Visits to Telangana Land Portal
image
Cinematic Spectacle Toxic Set for June 4th release and Major Promotional Plan begins

Most Read

image
129 Tonnes of Adulterated Food Seized in Hyderabad, Sajjanar Reviews H-FAST Drive
image
Bhu Bharati Marks One Year, Over 52 Million Visits to Telangana Land Portal
image
Revanth Reddy Proposes Hybrid Delimitation Model

Related Articles

Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses