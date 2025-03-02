Revanth Reddy roars on Wanaparthy soil

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy roared on Wanaparthy soil, as he took on Opposition BRS and BJP, for spreading misinformation against Congress Government, which has been diligently fulfilling all the poll promises and executing development works. Speaking at a public meeting in Wanaparthy, Revanth Reddy made an emotional appeal to Telangana janata to unbaisedly evolve the performance of Congress Government.

“Congress Govt has done farm loan waiver, spending about Rs 21,000 Cr benefiting more than 25 lakh farmers within one year after coming to power. Even we have given Rythu Bharosa spending more than Rs 7,000 Cr within three months of coming to power. Summer has come, electricity consumption has risen. About 16,000 MW electricity is required to cater to the demand. Inspite, we are supplying 24-hour free supply for farmers without any power cuts. Haven’t we done these works for the farmers welfare? Haven’t we fulfilled our promises towards farmers? Farmers should think,” said CM Revanth Reddy addressing the public meeting.

“We are not just supplying free power to agriculture but also to households consuming upto 200 units. We are supplying gas cylinder for Rs 500 benefiting 50 lakh households. We have also ensured free travel for women. Now they can travel anywhere in Telangana without any worries. Govt has paid more than Rs 4,500 Cr to RTC and more than 1.50 Cr women have utilized the Mahalakshmi scheme. But ignoring all these works, BJP and BRS leaders are spreading false propaganda against Congress Govt. I urge my Sisters to teach a befitting lesson to Opposition leaders by punishing the with a hot turner/ladle,” appealed CM Revanth Reddy.

“While KCR neglected women self help groups (SHGs), I’m reviving them. Already 67 lakh women have been made members and we will soon make one crore members part of SHGs. I’m working 24×7 to make Telangana women crorepatis and allocated 3.5 acres in the prime IT hub, beside Shilparamam in Hyderabad. 150 shops will be set up there and whether Bill Gates comes or Bill Clinton comes, they will visit our Telangana women SHGs shops. I have also ensured that women own a 1000 MW solar power project and 1000 TGSRTC hire buses through SHGs, ensuring their empowerment,” explained CM Revanth Reddy making efforts to turn Telangana women into brand ambassadors for his governance.

An emotional Revanth Reddy appealed to public to hit back at Opposition leaders, listing out his Government’s achievements on the occasion.

CM Revanth Reddy has a special connection With Wanaparthy, as he had studied in the city during his teenage. He has shown his gratitude to Wanaparthy by launching various development projects.

During the one-day visit, CM Revanth Reddy launched Integrated Residential School, IT Towers, expansion of Sri Venkateswara swamy temple and announced Gillela Madhava Reddy Lift Irrigation Project at Kasimnagar to irrigate 4,000 acres on the occasion and other development works.