x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
MahaShivratri Special
MahaShivratri Special
Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits
Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits
Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look
Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

Revanth Reddy roars on Wanaparthy soil

Published on March 2, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Rammohan Naidu vows to complete Warangal Airport in two and half years
image
Revanth Reddy roars on Wanaparthy soil
image
IPS Officer PV Sunil Kumar and Foreign Trips
image
CM Revanth Reddy fearing to arrest KTR, alleges BJP MP
image
Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Beats RRR, HanuMan

Revanth Reddy roars on Wanaparthy soil

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy roared on Wanaparthy soil, as he took on Opposition BRS and BJP, for spreading misinformation against Congress Government, which has been diligently fulfilling all the poll promises and executing development works. Speaking at a public meeting in Wanaparthy, Revanth Reddy made an emotional appeal to Telangana janata to unbaisedly evolve the performance of Congress Government.

“Congress Govt has done farm loan waiver, spending about Rs 21,000 Cr benefiting more than 25 lakh farmers within one year after coming to power. Even we have given Rythu Bharosa spending more than Rs 7,000 Cr within three months of coming to power. Summer has come, electricity consumption has risen. About 16,000 MW electricity is required to cater to the demand. Inspite, we are supplying 24-hour free supply for farmers without any power cuts. Haven’t we done these works for the farmers welfare? Haven’t we fulfilled our promises towards farmers? Farmers should think,” said CM Revanth Reddy addressing the public meeting.

“We are not just supplying free power to agriculture but also to households consuming upto 200 units. We are supplying gas cylinder for Rs 500 benefiting 50 lakh households. We have also ensured free travel for women. Now they can travel anywhere in Telangana without any worries. Govt has paid more than Rs 4,500 Cr to RTC and more than 1.50 Cr women have utilized the Mahalakshmi scheme. But ignoring all these works, BJP and BRS leaders are spreading false propaganda against Congress Govt. I urge my Sisters to teach a befitting lesson to Opposition leaders by punishing the with a hot turner/ladle,” appealed CM Revanth Reddy.

“While KCR neglected women self help groups (SHGs), I’m reviving them. Already 67 lakh women have been made members and we will soon make one crore members part of SHGs. I’m working 24×7 to make Telangana women crorepatis and allocated 3.5 acres in the prime IT hub, beside Shilparamam in Hyderabad. 150 shops will be set up there and whether Bill Gates comes or Bill Clinton comes, they will visit our Telangana women SHGs shops. I have also ensured that women own a 1000 MW solar power project and 1000 TGSRTC hire buses through SHGs, ensuring their empowerment,” explained CM Revanth Reddy making efforts to turn Telangana women into brand ambassadors for his governance.

An emotional Revanth Reddy appealed to public to hit back at Opposition leaders, listing out his Government’s achievements on the occasion.

CM Revanth Reddy has a special connection With Wanaparthy, as he had studied in the city during his teenage. He has shown his gratitude to Wanaparthy by launching various development projects.

During the one-day visit, CM Revanth Reddy launched Integrated Residential School, IT Towers, expansion of Sri Venkateswara swamy temple and announced Gillela Madhava Reddy Lift Irrigation Project at Kasimnagar to irrigate 4,000 acres on the occasion and other development works.

Next Rammohan Naidu vows to complete Warangal Airport in two and half years Previous IPS Officer PV Sunil Kumar and Foreign Trips
else

TRENDING

image
Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Beats RRR, HanuMan
image
Mad Square grand release in theatres on March 28th
image
Kiara Advani imposes new Deadlines on Biggies

Latest

image
Rammohan Naidu vows to complete Warangal Airport in two and half years
image
Revanth Reddy roars on Wanaparthy soil
image
IPS Officer PV Sunil Kumar and Foreign Trips
image
CM Revanth Reddy fearing to arrest KTR, alleges BJP MP
image
Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Beats RRR, HanuMan

Most Read

image
Rammohan Naidu vows to complete Warangal Airport in two and half years
image
Revanth Reddy roars on Wanaparthy soil
image
IPS Officer PV Sunil Kumar and Foreign Trips

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown MahaShivratri Special Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look