Revanth Reddy Sarkar caught on the wrong foot in Kancha Gachibowli issue

Revanth Reddy Sarkar surely needs to get its act together. The backlash it received from various quarters in Kancha Gachibowli lands issue proves, how negligent and naive CM and his team have been in handling such a sensitive matter. To make matters worse, on Thursday even Supreme Court intervened in the issue and found fault with CM Revanth Reddy-led Telangana Govt.

While the discussion over Revanth Reddy Govt’s decision to put highly valuable Kancha Gachi Bowli lands on sale is set to continue, Telangana Government has also ran into legal trouble now.

Supreme Court has ordered for a stay on all works being taken up in the Kancha Gachibowli lands. What’s to be noted here is, SC has even expressed anger on Telangana Government. That’s surely a unfavorable outcome for Revanth Reddy-led Congress Government. It will not just show Revanth Reddy Sarkar in a poor light in the public eye, but will also give fresh ammunition to Opposition parties to trouble Congress.

Right from day one, Revanth Reddy Sarkar has taken a wrong route in Kancha Gachibowli issue. It is not the first time, a Government is selling lands for raising funds. Even KCR-led BRS Govt had sold large tracts of lands. But they have deftly handled it. But Revanth Sarkar’s maiden effort to auction Kancha Gachibowli lands has run into serious troubles.

The first clear warning signal came from HCU students for Revanth Reddy Sarkar. Keeping aside debate over whether University of Hyderabad has any say over Kancha Gachibowli lands, HCU students protest has done great damage to Congress Govt portraying it as insensitive towards both environment and student community.

While Opposition BRS and BJP parties cleverly leveraged HCU students protests to their benefit, by taking a offensive stand against students, Revanth Reddy Sarkar inflicted more damage on itself.

Moreover the involvement of celebrities like director Nag Ashwin, Rashmika Mandanna, Upasana Kamineni, Renu Desai with messages and appeals to save trees and environment, presented CM Revanth Reddy and Congress Govt as villains.

Atleast by now Revanth Reddy Sarkar should have taken up damage control exercises and put in place a PR exercise. But alas, neither CM Revanth Reddy nor his Ministers or party colleagues showed no interest in it. The result is, Congress Government got into neckdeep trouble, with even its reputation at stake.