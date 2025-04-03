x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress
Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
disha patani glittary look in gray
disha patani glittary look in gray
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look
Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look
Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar
Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar
Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park
Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park
Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India
Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India
Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit
Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit
Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink
Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink
View all stories
Home > Politics

Revanth Reddy Sarkar caught on the wrong foot in Kancha Gachibowli issue

Published on April 3, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Revanth Reddy Sarkar caught on the wrong foot in Kancha Gachibowli issue
image
CM Chandrababu Orders IAS Officers to Stay in Villages
image
Kalyanram arriving as per the Plan
image
Buzz: Karthi in Nani’s HIT3?
image
Nara Lokesh wins hearts with permanent house pattas

Revanth Reddy Sarkar caught on the wrong foot in Kancha Gachibowli issue

revanth reddy

Revanth Reddy Sarkar surely needs to get its act together. The backlash it received from various quarters in Kancha Gachibowli lands issue proves, how negligent and naive CM and his team have been in handling such a sensitive matter. To make matters worse, on Thursday even Supreme Court intervened in the issue and found fault with CM Revanth Reddy-led Telangana Govt.

While the discussion over Revanth Reddy Govt’s decision to put highly valuable Kancha Gachi Bowli lands on sale is set to continue, Telangana Government has also ran into legal trouble now.

Supreme Court has ordered for a stay on all works being taken up in the Kancha Gachibowli lands. What’s to be noted here is, SC has even expressed anger on Telangana Government. That’s surely a unfavorable outcome for Revanth Reddy-led Congress Government. It will not just show Revanth Reddy Sarkar in a poor light in the public eye, but will also give fresh ammunition to Opposition parties to trouble Congress.

Right from day one, Revanth Reddy Sarkar has taken a wrong route in Kancha Gachibowli issue. It is not the first time, a Government is selling lands for raising funds. Even KCR-led BRS Govt had sold large tracts of lands. But they have deftly handled it. But Revanth Sarkar’s maiden effort to auction Kancha Gachibowli lands has run into serious troubles.

The first clear warning signal came from HCU students for Revanth Reddy Sarkar. Keeping aside debate over whether University of Hyderabad has any say over Kancha Gachibowli lands, HCU students protest has done great damage to Congress Govt portraying it as insensitive towards both environment and student community.

While Opposition BRS and BJP parties cleverly leveraged HCU students protests to their benefit, by taking a offensive stand against students, Revanth Reddy Sarkar inflicted more damage on itself.

Moreover the involvement of celebrities like director Nag Ashwin, Rashmika Mandanna, Upasana Kamineni, Renu Desai with messages and appeals to save trees and environment, presented CM Revanth Reddy and Congress Govt as villains.

Atleast by now Revanth Reddy Sarkar should have taken up damage control exercises and put in place a PR exercise. But alas, neither CM Revanth Reddy nor his Ministers or party colleagues showed no interest in it. The result is, Congress Government got into neckdeep trouble, with even its reputation at stake.

Previous CM Chandrababu Orders IAS Officers to Stay in Villages
else

TRENDING

image
Kalyanram arriving as per the Plan
image
Buzz: Karthi in Nani’s HIT3?
image
Jack Controversy: Siddhu Jonnalagadda Responds

Latest

image
Revanth Reddy Sarkar caught on the wrong foot in Kancha Gachibowli issue
image
CM Chandrababu Orders IAS Officers to Stay in Villages
image
Kalyanram arriving as per the Plan
image
Buzz: Karthi in Nani’s HIT3?
image
Nara Lokesh wins hearts with permanent house pattas

Most Read

image
Revanth Reddy Sarkar caught on the wrong foot in Kancha Gachibowli issue
image
CM Chandrababu Orders IAS Officers to Stay in Villages
image
Nara Lokesh wins hearts with permanent house pattas

Related Articles

Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga disha patani glittary look in gray Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025 Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink