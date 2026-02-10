Revanth Reddy Signals Election Shift and Draws Clear Lines on Telangana’s Political Future

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has made a series of bold statements that could reshape the state’s political timeline and redefine its relationship with the Centre. His remarks have triggered intense discussion across political circles and among the public.

Assembly Elections Likely in 2029, Not 2028

The Chief Minister made it clear that Telangana Assembly elections may not be held at the end of 2028 as originally scheduled. Instead, he indicated that elections are likely to take place in 2029. He linked this shift to the Centre’s push for simultaneous elections. According to Revanth Reddy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen on holding Lok Sabha and Assembly elections together across the country. Telangana will align with that plan if it moves forward.

He asked people to note this carefully. If the national plan for one nation one election becomes reality, Telangana will go to polls along with the parliamentary elections in 2029.

No New Districts, No Rollback of Existing Ones

At a time when speculation is growing about district reorganisation, the Chief Minister put all doubts to rest. He categorically stated that there is no proposal to cancel existing districts or create new ones. He explained that the Union government has issued clear instructions. From January 1, 2026 to March 31, 2027, no administrative boundaries can be altered. This includes states, districts and mandals.

As a result, any talk of district reorganisation at present is meaningless.

Strong Stand on Delimitation and Southern States

Revanth Reddy also spoke at length about parliamentary constituency delimitation. He warned against increasing Lok Sabha seats purely based on population. He argued that such a move would unfairly penalise southern states that successfully implemented family planning.

He pointed out that states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar would gain seats. Meanwhile, southern states such as Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka could lose political weight. He suggested that if the total number of seats is increased, the existing balance between states should be protected.

Failing to do so, he cautioned, would weaken the Centre’s dependence on southern states. This could eventually affect fund allocation, grants and central support. He accused the Modi government of already showing financial discrimination against the South. Still, he asserted that Telangana’s development will not stop with or without central funds.



Sharp Attack on BRS Leaders and Jail Politics

The Chief Minister did not hold back while targeting the opposition. He mocked the belief that going to jail is a shortcut to becoming Chief Minister. He said this mindset has spread widely.

He reminded that leaders like Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chandrababu Naidu, and even himself had faced jail before becoming Chief Ministers. That, he said, has created dangerous assumptions.

Taking a direct swipe at BRS leaders K. T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao, Revanth Reddy sarcastically remarked that they now appear eager to follow the same path. He made it clear that any legal action against BRS leaders will strictly follow the law and not political vendetta.