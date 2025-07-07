x
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Revanth Reddy to Visit Delhi for Key Official and Political Discussions

Published on July 7, 2025 by nymisha

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to visit New Delhi today for a two-day trip. The visit comes in the wake of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge’s recent tour of Telangana, adding further weight to the CM’s agenda.

A major public meeting has been scheduled for July 14 in Tirumalagiri, Suryapet district, where newly sanctioned ration cards will be distributed. CM Revanth is reportedly planning to invite Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to attend the event as chief guests. In Delhi, the Chief Minister will also update the Congress leadership on the state’s governance progress and party initiatives. Meanwhile, the Telangana government has announced the Indira Mahila Shakti Utsav, a state-wide women’s empowerment campaign to be held in all Assembly constituencies from July 12 to 18. CM Revanth is expected to brief party leaders on this initiative as well.

During his stay, Revanth Reddy is also expected to hold discussions with Union Ministers to push for key infrastructure projects in the state. Top on the list are the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Phase 2 of the Hyderabad Metro Rail and approvals for the northern and southern stretches of the Regional Ring Road. These projects are crucial for Telangana’s development, and the Chief Minister is aiming to secure central support for them. Amid reports of fertilizer shortages in the state, CM Revanth is also expected to meet BJP President and Union Minister J.P. Nadda to request an urgent release of Telangana’s fertilizer quota.

The visit is also expected to touch upon preparations for upcoming local body elections and other key political strategies moving forward.

