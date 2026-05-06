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Home > Politics

Revanth Reddy Urges Centre to Approve ₹38,595-Crore Hyderabad Metro Phase-II

Published on May 6, 2026 by Naveena Ghanate

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Revanth Reddy Urges Centre to Approve ₹38,595-Crore Hyderabad Metro Phase-II

CM seeks Centre’s partnership in Metro expansion project

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday urged Union Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to approve the pending Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II project and requested the Centre to become a partner in the large-scale metro expansion plan.

During a meeting held in New Delhi, the Chief Minister explained that the Telangana government had already prepared a comprehensive Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Metro Phase-II covering seven corridors with a total proposed network length of 122.9 km at an estimated cost of ₹38,595 crore.

CM pitches Metro expansion for fast-growing Hyderabad

Revanth Reddy told the Union Minister that Hyderabad’s rapid expansion and increasing commuter demand made Metro expansion urgent to ensure safe, efficient and convenient public transportation.

The Chief Minister also informed the Centre that the Telangana government had recently taken full control of the Phase-I Metro project from L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited to ensure smoother execution of future expansion works under Phase-II and Phase-III.

He said the takeover would help accelerate planning, coordination and implementation of the upcoming metro corridors.

Airport–Future City corridor proposed under Phase-III

Apart from seeking immediate approval for Phase-II, Revanth Reddy also requested the Union government to take up the proposed Rajiv Gandhi International Airport–Bharat Future City corridor under Metro Phase-III.

The Chief Minister informed the Union Minister that the DPR for the Phase-III proposal had also already been submitted to the Centre.

He appealed to the Union government to expedite approvals and execute Hyderabad Metro Phase-II as a joint venture between the Centre and the Telangana government.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary K. Srinivas, HMRCL Managing Director Sarfaraz Ahmed, State Government Advisor (Urban Transport) N.V.S. Reddy, Special Secretary to the Chief Minister B. Ajith Reddy and other senior officials were present during the meeting.

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