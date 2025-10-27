x
Revanth Reddy vs Jubilee Hills: How BJP and BRS’s Attacks May Boost Congress

Published on October 27, 2025 by Sanyogita

The political atmosphere in Jubilee Hills has turned electric. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) seems to be running a campaign built almost entirely on attacking the Congress. Instead of promoting its own strengths or connecting with voters through development promises, the BRS has made its mission clear to discredit the Congress at every turn.

But here’s the twist: by repeatedly targeting Congress, BRS may have handed Chief Minister Revanth Reddy a strategic advantage. Every time BRS leaders attack the ruling party, the Congress name gets louder in people’s minds. In politics, being talked about is often better than being ignored.

BRS Goes All-In on Negativity

BRS leaders are aggressively campaigning against the Congress, claiming that the ruling party has failed to deliver and that people are suffering because of its governance. Social media videos, speeches, and press statements are all centred on blaming the Congress government for every issue from inflation to urban chaos.

However, this “all negative” strategy comes with a major risk. Even if the campaign succeeds in building resentment against the Congress, it doesn’t guarantee that the votes will automatically go to BRS. Some political analysts believe this tactic might instead push urban voters toward the BJP. But the BRS appears unconcerned. It is treating the contest as if only Congress stands between them and victory.

Congress Shifts Focus to Performance and Revanth’s Presence

While the BRS is stuck on negativity, the Congress is focusing on its achievements and leadership. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has personally taken charge of the Jubilee Hills campaign, a move that shows just how high the stakes are. The constituency, being a high-profile urban seat, has become a matter of prestige for him.

Revanth has assigned ministers to each division, asking them to monitor local campaigning closely. He is expected to lead multiple roadshows in the coming days and address a massive public meeting on October 28 at Yousufguda Police Grounds. The event, organized by the Telugu Film Industry Employees Federation and 24 workers’ unions, will honor Revanth and Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao. Political observers believe the chief minister will use this stage to send a powerful message to voters and his rivals.

Sources say Revanth discussed Jubilee Hills strategy during his recent trip to Delhi, where he reportedly held talks with the Congress high command. Based on new survey data, his team is reshaping its campaign to match the shifting ground realities.

BJP’s Hindutva Pitch May Help Congress

Meanwhile, the BJP is also active in the area, led by Bandi Sanjay. His hardline Hindutva messaging may be consolidating Muslim voters in favour of Congress. Even voters who once leaned toward BRS could move toward Congress as a reaction to the BJP’s polarizing tone.

With three strong players in the race: Congress, BRS, and BJP, Jubilee Hills is witnessing a fierce triangular battle.

Revanth’s Gamble and the Big Question

For Revanth Reddy, Jubilee Hills is more than just another seat. It is a test of his leadership and a preview of what lies ahead in Greater Hyderabad politics. His decision to lead the campaign personally has turned this by-election into a prestige fight. The big question now is whether the BRS’s obsession with attacking Congress will end up helping Revanth instead. If the Congress wins Jubilee Hills, it could send shockwaves through the opposition and set the tone for future elections.

