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Home > Politics

Revanth Reddy Writes to Maharashtra CM on Tummidihatti Barrage Height

Published on May 27, 2026 by Naveena Ghanate

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Revanth Reddy Writes to Maharashtra CM on Tummidihatti Barrage Height

Revanth Reddy Writes to Maharashtra CM on Tummidihatti Barrage Height

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has written to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis seeking discussions on the height and construction of the proposed Tummidihatti Barrage under the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Pranahita-Chevella Sujala Sravanthi project.

In his letter, the Telangana Chief Minister requested the Maharashtra government to provide a convenient date for a meeting with a Telangana government delegation at the earliest.

The Tummidihatti Barrage is a key component of the Pranahita-Chevella project. In the original proposal, the barrage was planned at a height of 152 metres. However, during an Interstate Board meeting held on August 23, 2016, Maharashtra agreed to the construction of the barrage at 148 metres and had also assured cooperation for required clearances.

After deciding to revive and complete the Pranahita-Chevella project, the Telangana government recently reviewed the issue once again. Based on expert assessments, the government concluded that an FRL (Full Reservoir Level) of 148 metres may not be sufficient to meet the future water needs of North Telangana.

In the letter, Revanth Reddy explained that the irrigation and drinking water requirements of districts including Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Medak must be taken into consideration while finalising the barrage height.

The Chief Minister also stated that even if the FRL is marginally increased beyond 148 metres, the submergence impact in Maharashtra would remain minimal. He noted that a higher FRL would help Telangana draw water through gravity, significantly benefiting the region’s long-term irrigation and drinking water needs.

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