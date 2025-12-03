x
Revanth Reddy’s Remarks on Hindu Deities Trigger Political Storm, BJP and BRS Demand Apology

Published on December 3, 2025 by nymisha

Revanth Reddy’s Remarks on Hindu Deities Trigger Political Storm, BJP and BRS Demand Apology

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has landed in the centre of a heated political storm after his comments about the existence of multiple Hindu deities sparked outrage across party lines. His remarks, made during an internal meeting at Gandhi Bhavan, questioned why so many gods exist in Hindu tradition and grouped deities according to personal habits and lifestyles.

The comments immediately drew fierce criticism from the BJP and the BRS, both alleging that the Chief Minister had disrespected Hindu faith and hurt the sentiments of crores of devotees.

A Debate That Quickly Turned Emotional

Reddy’s statement that Hindus have “three crore gods” and his categorisation of deities as belonging to “unmarried people, those who marry twice, alcohol drinkers, and those who sacrifice hens” was viewed as insensitive. While Reddy used the example to explain internal differences within the Congress, the BJP seized upon it as an attack on Hindu belief.

BJP leader Bandi Sanjay, known for his aggressive political style, wasted no time calling on Hindus to unite and oppose what he described as repeated insults from Congress leaders. He argued that comments mocking gods can never be acceptable in a country where faith is deeply rooted in culture and identity.

BRS leaders echoed the sentiment, asserting that political disagreements are natural, but religious beliefs must never be trivialised.

A Sensitive Line That Leaders Must Not Cross

India is a land where diverse beliefs coexist. Not every individual has the same level of religious devotion, and that is a personal choice. But even in disagreement, respect must remain. One may choose not to follow every ritual or worship every deity, yet mocking or belittling the gods worshipped by millions is a line no leader should cross.

Revanth Reddy’s intention may not have been to insult, but his words have given the opposition a powerful narrative. With elections and shifting political equations in Telangana, the controversy is likely to shape public discourse in the coming days.

A Controversy That Could Redefine Telangana Politics

The BJP is preparing to take the issue to the streets, framing the Congress as “anti-Hindu” and positioning itself as the defender of faith. At a time when the BRS is trying to revive the Telangana sentiment, the BJP sees this as an opportunity to tap into Hindu sentiment and regain political ground.

One thing is clear: in a country where faith is intertwined with identity, political leaders must choose their words with care.

