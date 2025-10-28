x
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Home > Politics

Revanth Reddy’s Sensational comments on Ticket Hike in Telangana

Published on October 28, 2025 by Sanyogita

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has been felicitated today in Hyderabad by the Film Unions. Revanth Reddy opened up and made sensational comments against Tollywood saying that the ticket hike in the state would be granted if the profits are shared with the union workers. “At least 20 percent profits from the hiked ticket prices should be shared with the union workers of Telugu cinema. The government will then grant ticket hikes for Telugu films. Several producers are approaching for the ticket hike in the state. I know the problems of the film union workers of Telugu cinema” told Revanth Reddy.

Revanth Reddy also assured that he would try his best to resolve the issues of the union workers and support them. Revanth Reddy also reminded about actor Prabhakar Reddy who donated his own land of 10 acres for the film union workers and their welfare. The discussion in Telugu cinema has started after the comments made by Revanth Reddy. The producers of Telugu cinema have to sit together and plan accordingly to share the profits for the workers if they wish to get ticket hikes for their films in the future.

