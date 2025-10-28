Revanth Reddy’s Sensational comments on Ticket Hike in Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has been felicitated today in Hyderabad by the Film Unions. Revanth Reddy opened up and made sensational comments against Tollywood saying that the ticket hike in the state would be granted if the profits are shared with the union workers. “At least 20 percent profits from the hiked ticket prices should be shared with the union workers of Telugu cinema. The government will then grant ticket hikes for Telugu films. Several producers are approaching for the ticket hike in the state. I know the problems of the film union workers of Telugu cinema” told Revanth Reddy.

Revanth Reddy also assured that he would try his best to resolve the issues of the union workers and support them. Revanth Reddy also reminded about actor Prabhakar Reddy who donated his own land of 10 acres for the film union workers and their welfare. The discussion in Telugu cinema has started after the comments made by Revanth Reddy. The producers of Telugu cinema have to sit together and plan accordingly to share the profits for the workers if they wish to get ticket hikes for their films in the future.