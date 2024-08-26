x
Revenue meets in Andhra Pradesh from September 1, says Minister

Published on August 26, 2024 by

Revenue meets in Andhra Pradesh from September 1, says Minister

Andhra Pradesh minister for transport, Mandipalli Ram Prasada Reddy, said that the state government would hold revenue meetings across the state from September 1. The administration was geared up to hold the revenue meets across the state, the minister said.

The officials would receive grievances from the people during the revenue meets. Records tampering and changes in the records would be looked into during these revenue conventions, the minister said. He said that officials would go to the villages and meet people. Officials from village level to the district collector would participate in the revenue meets, the minister said.

The minister said that during the last five years, there were several errors and heavy corruption in the revenue department in the last five years of the YSR Congress regime. Even people have faced several problems during the last five years, the minister said.

The minister conducted Praja Darbar at the TDP office in Mangalagiri. He received several complaints from the people during the Praja Darbar. He told the people that he would take their grievances to the notice of the officials.

He further said that the previous YSR Congress government never cared for the problems of the people. The government never met the people and took their complaints, he said. Not a single minister or MLA met the people and received complaints in the last five years, he said.

Ram Prasada Reddy said that the previous government had indulged in corruption. Every minister in the previous government indulged in heavy corruption. Previous chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy remained inside of the Tadepalli palace and did not meet the people, the minister said. Jagan Mohan Reddy was personally involved in several corruption cases, the minister said. He further said that the present government would order enquiry into every allegation and take necessary action against the corrupt leaders.

