Revolutionary Face Pay Technology Transforms Rural Banking in Andhra Pradesh

Rural banking just got a massive upgrade! Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank has launched something incredible called “Face Pay” that’s making banking super easy for everyone, especially those who struggle with technology.

You know how frustrating it gets when you’re standing in those never-ending bank queues just to withdraw some cash? Well, those days might be over soon. This new system works like magic – it simply recognizes your face and lets you complete your banking tasks without any hassle. The bank serves over 1.28 crore customers across Andhra Pradesh, and many of them don’t have proper ATM cards or know how to use smartphones. Some folks can’t even remember their passwords!

Chairman Pramod Kumar Reddy said that system identifies customers through their face, allowing them to handle their own transactions. Even people who can’t read or write can use this technology effortlessly. The whole process takes just one or two minutes instead of the usual 15-20 minutes. With this Face Pay, customers simply stand in front of the machine, get recognized, enter their required amount, and receive a printed voucher. They take this straight to the cashier and collect their money immediately.

The bank has started this as a trial in 10 branches, with plans to expand across all rural areas. They’re even planning to add cash deposit facilities and ATM dispensers to these machines soon. Each machine costs around Rs 50,000-60,000, but the bank expects costs to decrease as they install more units. Customers are absolutely loving this convenience, calling it a real time-saver that works for everyone regardless of their education level.