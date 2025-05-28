RGUKT, Mahabubnagar to take up admissions for 2025-26

The notification for admissions into Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Basar for the academic year 2025-26 has been released. Vice chancellor Prof Goverdhan released the notification for admissions into 6-year Integrated B.Tech course at Basar, IIIT.

Students who have completed 10th class in Telangana state can apply for admission into RGUKT, Basar, popularly known as IIIT, Basara.

The applications for admissions will be received from May 31 to June 21. The students will be selected on the basis of performance in class 10.

Besides admissions into RGUKT, Basara, students will also be admitted at the newly set up RGUKT campus in Mahabubnagar. While there are 1500 seats in Basara RGUKT campus, Mahabubnagar campus has 180 seats. RGUKT, Mahabubnagar will function under the aegis of RGUKT Basara.

RGUKTs were set up to offer world class technology courses to meritorious students from rural areas. RGUKTs motto is to offer best tech courses to students from economically backwards and socially disadvantaged sections.

Students interested in applying for 6-year Integrated B Tech Couse can visit https://www.rgukt.ac.in for further details.