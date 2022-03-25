RGV announces film with Kannada star Upendra

By
Telugu360
-
0

Director Ram Gopal Varma, who has been busy with multiple movies, has announced that he will direct Kannada star Upendra for an upcoming film ‘R’.

Taking to twitter, Varma posted a series of quotes on his upcoming movie with Upendra.

According to Varma’s tweets, the movie, which is titled ‘R’ will showcase Upendra as a gangster in Bengaluru who later moved to Mumbai to rule the underworld.

The ‘Shiva’ director also released video glimpses of ‘R’.

However, the maker has kept the other details related to this movie under the wraps for now.

Produced by A Square Productions, the movie will go on floors soon, the ‘Rakta Charitra’ director announced.

