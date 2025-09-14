x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

RGV’s Interesting Review of Mirai

Published on September 14, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
RGV’s Interesting Review of Mirai
image
Allu Arjun and Atlee’s Film to Abu Dhabi
image
Prabhas’ craze helping films get huge publicity
image
Pawan Kalyan wraps up UBS, release date coming soon
image
Mirai Roars at the Box Office: ₹55.60 Cr Worldwide in Just 2 Days

RGV’s Interesting Review of Mirai

RGV

Teja Sajja’s Mirai released on Friday and the response has been unanimous. The film is minting big money all over and the audience are rushing to theatres to watch the film. Veteran filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma watched the film and he posted a long review on his social media page. He felt that Manchu Manoj was miscast as the villain and RGV said that he slapped himself after watching his performance. He also said that he felt Teja Sajja looked too young to carry Mirai. He also appreciated Karthik Gattamaneni and TG Vishwa Prasad for Mirai.

“After seeing #Mirai, I don’t remember the last time VFX felt so grand, even in the so called + 400 cr films. Hey @HeroManoj1 I thought you were miscast as the villain , and I slapped myself after seeing your terrific portrayal. Hey @tejasajja123, I thought you might look too young to carry such large scale action and I was double wrong. The visuals, the background score, and screenplay structure is simply. There are moments (especially the interval, the build-up, the devotional undertones) that felt supremely immersive. In the middle of swords, spells, and supernatural threats, the film doesn’t fail to keep family, duty , love, and betrayal also in razor sharp focus.

Hey @Karthik_Gatta, In totality, Mirai’s success is because it feels like a wonderful dream that you had . It is myth sprinkled in visual color mixed with heroism, and it achieves it’s ambition especially in it’s incredible narrative originality thanks to your grip on all the departments.

Hey @vishwaprasadtg, Inspite of not coming from a film family background , your individual passion fuelling such a project , going against all so called industry experts warnings , clearly prove that you believed in yourself , and not SAFETY thus proving FORTUNE FAVOURS THE BRAVE. I strongly believe that a film team’s job is not just about profit ,but it’s also about creating life lasting memories. Some shots feel like hymns and the action felt like rituals. Lastly I want to say , this is not a small film which tried to be big .. it is actually a very big film which din’t boast about itself , till the audience BOOSTED it .. CONGRATS ONCE AGAIN” posted RGV.

Previous Allu Arjun and Atlee’s Film to Abu Dhabi
else

TRENDING

image
RGV’s Interesting Review of Mirai
image
Allu Arjun and Atlee’s Film to Abu Dhabi
image
Prabhas’ craze helping films get huge publicity

Latest

image
RGV’s Interesting Review of Mirai
image
Allu Arjun and Atlee’s Film to Abu Dhabi
image
Prabhas’ craze helping films get huge publicity
image
Pawan Kalyan wraps up UBS, release date coming soon
image
Mirai Roars at the Box Office: ₹55.60 Cr Worldwide in Just 2 Days

Most Read

image
Amaravati to have NTR Smirtivanam
image
Pawan Kalyan urges Janasena cadre to not fall into the trap
image
Bhogapuram Airport set to be operational in mid 2026

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event