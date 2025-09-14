RGV’s Interesting Review of Mirai

Teja Sajja’s Mirai released on Friday and the response has been unanimous. The film is minting big money all over and the audience are rushing to theatres to watch the film. Veteran filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma watched the film and he posted a long review on his social media page. He felt that Manchu Manoj was miscast as the villain and RGV said that he slapped himself after watching his performance. He also said that he felt Teja Sajja looked too young to carry Mirai. He also appreciated Karthik Gattamaneni and TG Vishwa Prasad for Mirai.

“After seeing #Mirai, I don’t remember the last time VFX felt so grand, even in the so called + 400 cr films. Hey @HeroManoj1 I thought you were miscast as the villain , and I slapped myself after seeing your terrific portrayal. Hey @tejasajja123, I thought you might look too young to carry such large scale action and I was double wrong. The visuals, the background score, and screenplay structure is simply. There are moments (especially the interval, the build-up, the devotional undertones) that felt supremely immersive. In the middle of swords, spells, and supernatural threats, the film doesn’t fail to keep family, duty , love, and betrayal also in razor sharp focus.

Hey @Karthik_Gatta, In totality, Mirai’s success is because it feels like a wonderful dream that you had . It is myth sprinkled in visual color mixed with heroism, and it achieves it’s ambition especially in it’s incredible narrative originality thanks to your grip on all the departments.

Hey @vishwaprasadtg, Inspite of not coming from a film family background , your individual passion fuelling such a project , going against all so called industry experts warnings , clearly prove that you believed in yourself , and not SAFETY thus proving FORTUNE FAVOURS THE BRAVE. I strongly believe that a film team’s job is not just about profit ,but it’s also about creating life lasting memories. Some shots feel like hymns and the action felt like rituals. Lastly I want to say , this is not a small film which tried to be big .. it is actually a very big film which din’t boast about itself , till the audience BOOSTED it .. CONGRATS ONCE AGAIN” posted RGV.