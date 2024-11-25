x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Soniya Akula engagement
Soniya Akula engagement
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump
Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump
Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style
Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style
Anjali in colorful mode
Anjali in colorful mode
Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet
Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame
Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame
Rashi Singh Hot Looks
Rashi Singh Hot Looks
Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries
Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries
Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree
Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree
Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot
Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot
Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

RGV’s Letter to AP Police before Arrest

Published on November 25, 2024 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Vikkatakavi Movie Press Meet
image
How YS Jagan turned Ministers into dummies!
image
OTT Players picking up Pay per View Deals
image
RGV’s Letter to AP Police before Arrest
image
Kalki Sequel Delayed

RGV’s Letter to AP Police before Arrest

RGV

Veteran Tollywood director Ram Gopal Varma is a man of controversies and he loves to criticize or take a dig of celebrities. From the past few years he has been criticizing Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan in the best available way. Now after the new AP government has taken charge, AP cops have registered cases on RGV. He skipped the investigation several times and there was no proper communication from his end.

The Ongole cops have approached the Hyderabad residence of RGV and there are rumors about his arrest. His lawyer has sent notices to AP cops that RGV is busy with shoots. The notices also said that RGV can attend before the cops for virtual questioning and he can’t attend for the investigation in person. The statement also said that his producer will incurr huge losses if he cancels the shoot and attends the investigation. RGV also issued an apology through his lawyer for not attending before the AP Police for the investigation as he is busy with the shoots which are planned long ago.

Next OTT Players picking up Pay per View Deals Previous Kalki Sequel Delayed
else

TRENDING

image
OTT Players picking up Pay per View Deals
image
RGV’s Letter to AP Police before Arrest
image
Kalki Sequel Delayed

Latest

image
Vikkatakavi Movie Press Meet
image
How YS Jagan turned Ministers into dummies!
image
OTT Players picking up Pay per View Deals
image
RGV’s Letter to AP Police before Arrest
image
Kalki Sequel Delayed

Most Read

image
How YS Jagan turned Ministers into dummies!
image
Visakhapatnam Railway Zone Dream Inches Closer to Reality
image
Adani scam: Communists mounting pressure on Chandrababu Govt

Related Articles

Tips To Reduce Back Pain Soniya Akula engagement Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style Anjali in colorful mode Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame Rashi Singh Hot Looks Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look