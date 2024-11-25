RGV’s Letter to AP Police before Arrest

Veteran Tollywood director Ram Gopal Varma is a man of controversies and he loves to criticize or take a dig of celebrities. From the past few years he has been criticizing Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan in the best available way. Now after the new AP government has taken charge, AP cops have registered cases on RGV. He skipped the investigation several times and there was no proper communication from his end.

The Ongole cops have approached the Hyderabad residence of RGV and there are rumors about his arrest. His lawyer has sent notices to AP cops that RGV is busy with shoots. The notices also said that RGV can attend before the cops for virtual questioning and he can’t attend for the investigation in person. The statement also said that his producer will incurr huge losses if he cancels the shoot and attends the investigation. RGV also issued an apology through his lawyer for not attending before the AP Police for the investigation as he is busy with the shoots which are planned long ago.