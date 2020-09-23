Rhea Chakraborty’s sensational remarks on Sushant Singh Rajput in her bail plea

Rhea Chakraborty is being drilled by various investigation agencies like CBI, ED and NCB. The Narcotics Control Bureau officials are investigating the case in the angle of drugs after Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty have been in touch with drug peddlers. Her judicial custody has been extended till October 6th and Rhea Chakraborty was staged in Byculla jail in Mumbai. The actress applied for a bail petition in the Mumbai High Court which was delayed because of the heavy rains in the city today.

As per the report from NDTV, the actress mentioned that Sushant Singh took the advantage of those closest to him to sustain his habit of drugs. “Sushant Singh Rajput is the only consumer of drugs and he always directed his staff to procure drugs. If he was alive today, he would have been charged for it which is a bailable offense. He would have served a punishment up to one year of imprisonment. It is unfortunate that he used us for his habit and he did not leave any evidence for him. His cook Neeraj used to prepare joints and leave them in a box in his bedroom” told Rhea in her plea.

Her bail petition would be heard tomorrow by the Mumbai High Court.